Okanagan charities ready to celebrate Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday is Dec. 3 and after Black Friday and Cyper Monday

The Giving Tuesday Okanagan Civic Movement will be rallying for charity next week.

On Dec. 3, charities across the Okanagan will be celebrating Giving Tuesday as a way to give back in local communities. Giving Tuesday comes after the upcoming weekend’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

“The Okanagan community is very generous and we all contribute to it’s success,” reads the Okanagan website.

“Giving Tuesday, and any other Tuesday in the future, is an opportunity to make a difference.”

Visit https://t.co/csl3pzP9DC to find out what’s happening in your area and follow the conversation online using the #GivingTuesdayCA, #MardiJeDonne, and #UNselfie. pic.twitter.com/NegcsxIlOZ — GivingTuesday Canada (@GivingTuesdayCa) November 25, 2019

Okanagan Civic Movement partners will be meeting at Okanagan city halls on Dec. 3. Kelowna, as well as Penticton and Vernon. Charitable organizations will share campaigns, activities and ideas for increasing awareness and successful fundraising efforts for Giving Tuesday.

The Kelowna Gospel Mission, Okanagan Boys and Girls Club, KCR Community Resources and dozens more Okanagan charities and organizations have already partnered up with the Giving Tuesday Okanagan Civic Movement.

For more information, visit givingtuesday.ca.

