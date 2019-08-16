Okanagan cider earns Best Cider of the Year award

BC Tree Fruits’s Broken Ladder Apple & Hops takes 1st at WineAlign National Wine Awards of Canada.

BC Tree Fruits Cider Co. has taken home the title of Best Cider of the Year at the annual WineAlign National Wine Awards of Canada.

The cidery’s Broken Ladder Apple & Hops cider is sharing a gold medal and the designation with a cider from Twisted Hills Cidery out of the Similkameen Valley.

“We are thrilled to be a co-recipient of such prestigious awards and are excited to share them with the team at Twisted Hills,” said BC Tree Fruits Cider Co. cidermaker Nadine Harrison.

“The WineAlign National Wine Awards of Canada see over a thousand entries each year and for our Broken Ladder Apple & Hops to achieve honours such as these are amazing. To me, it not only highlights the work our team has put into creating such high-quality premium craft ciders, but how fast the cidery category as a whole has grown and continues to grow.”

The award, as well as taste the award-winning brew, will be available at the Cidery and Tasting Bar at 880 Vaughan Avenue.

