Okanagan city administrator announces retirement

Kevin Bertles joined City of Armstrong in 2017 as chief financial officer

There will soon be no more administrative hurdles for Kevin Bertles.

The City of Armstrong’s chief administrative officer has announced his retirement, effective April 30.

“Kevin has provided extraordinary leadership for our community,” said Mayor Chris Pieper. “We would like to offer our sincerest gratitude and wish him, and his wife Rachel, a happy and healthy retirement.”

Bertles started with the city in July of 2017 as its chief financial officer. He was promoted to his current position as the CAO in February of 2018.

He will work with the city to find a replacement for the CAO position.

