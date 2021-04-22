The City of Vernon has placed 30th in Macleans.ca’s poll of the 415 best communities to live in Canada. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

The City of Vernon has placed 30th in Macleans.ca’s poll of the 415 best communities to live in Canada. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Okanagan city high on Macleans’ list of best places to live in Canada

Vernon ranked No. 30, fifth-highest in province and best ranking outside Vancouver Island; Halifax No. 1

Vernon has cracked the top 30 out of 415 communities to live in Canada, according to a survey conducted by macleans.ca.

Vernon comes in at No. 30, and is the fifth-highest city in British Columbia – and the first outside of Vancouver Island – to make the list.

The North Okanagan’s biggest city’s top three features, according to the list, are internet access, health and amenities.

Vernon moves up from No. 62 in 2020 when its top features were listed as taxes, weather and wealth and economy.

In the magazine’s inaugural edition of the ranking, Maclean’s gathered data on 415 communities across the country and compared them based on categories it thought would be most important to the average person. Then the pandemic hit, and people’s priorities changed.

Maclean’s is now assuming remote work is here to stay, allowing people to move if they’re not tied to an office and a lengthy commute.

The magazine eliminated categories assessing local economy and added assessing internet quality.

Points were given to communities based on housing affordability, taxes, crime, weather, health, specialists, doctors’ offices, hospital nearby, amenities, airport nearby, restaurant and bars nearby, population growth, community involvement and, as mentioned above, internet quality.

How the rankings were achieved can be found here.

The Top 10 are:

1 – Halifax;

2 – Fredericton;

3 – St. Thomas (Ont.);

4 – Belleville (Ont.);

5 – Edmonton;

6 – Winnipeg;

7 – Moncton;

8 – Cornwall (Ont.);

9 – Brooks (Alta.);

10 – Charlottetown

Coming ahead of Vernon in the top 30 are communities all found on Vancouver Island: Langford (No. 18), Central Saanich (No. 22), Sidney (No. 23) and Saanich (No. 29).

Vernon finished ahead of Calgary (No. 31), Ottawa (No. 36) and London, Ont. (No. 40).

Other B.C. centres cracking the top-50 were Kamloops (No. 37), Comox (No. 38), Penticton (No. 41), Delta (No. 48) and Courtenay (No. 49).

Salmon Arm was in at No. 56, Victoria, the provincial capital, was No. 59, Kelowna came in at No. 65 and Vancouver is ranked No. 174.

READ MORE: No theme in 2022 for Vernon Winter Carnival

READ MORE: Armstrong lands among 20 best cities to live in Canada


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. COVID-19 hotspots targeted as AstraZeneca vaccine runs low
Next story
B.C. sees 1,006 COVID-19 cases Thursday, ‘alarming’ 502 in hospital

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)
VIDEO: Violent brawl breaks out between teens, adult in downtown Kelowna

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating but no arrests have been made at this time

A police officer stands by a kayak that overturned on Mission Creek in Kelowna on Thursday, April 22. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Kayakers flip in Kelowna’s Mission Creek, lose two boats

Two overturned kayaks were spotted floating down the waterway on Thursday, kayaker says everybody made it out safely

Flow Academy is located at 1511 Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Interior Health orders closure of anti-vaccine, anti-mask Kelowna gym

Local health officials have ordered Flow Academy to cease its operations

A three-vehicle crash is slowing traffic down coming into Burtch Road from Harvey Avenue. (Aaron Hemens - Capital News staff)
Three vehicle crash slows traffic at Burtch Road, Harvey Avenue

No major injuries have been reported

(Photo: pixabay.com)
Near miss between small plane and drone above downtown Kelowna

The drone came within 200 feet of colliding with the small aircraft

Rutland Senior Secondary forestry student Katie Weisbrod plants a seedling in Joe Rich. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Getting back to nature: Kelowna forestry students plant for a better tomorrow

Rutland Senior Secondary forestry students encourage others to take care of the environment

KCR Migrant Support Worker, Javier, had an exciting day escorting his son Ian with him during ‘Take your Child to Work Day’!
KCR: Celebrating volunteers and launch of Volunteer55

KCR Community Resources shares stories of its volunteers in a weekly column

MLA Shirley Bond, right, answers questions during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on February 19, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Former B.C. gaming minister says she wasn’t told directly about dirty cash flowing to casinos

Shirley Bond said Thursday civil forfeiture, gang violence and gambling addiction were also major concerns in 2011

RCMP Constable Etsell speaks to tourists leaving the area at a police roadblock on Westside Road south of Fintry, B.C., Thursday, July 23, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Yvonne Berg
B.C. police say they take ‘exception’ to conducting roadblocks limiting travel

Federation president Brian Sauve says asking the police to enforce roadblocks puts even greater pressure on limited resources and exposes officers to further risk and possible COVID-19 infections

The City of Vernon has placed 30th in Macleans.ca’s poll of the 415 best communities to live in Canada. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Okanagan city high on Macleans’ list of best places to live in Canada

Vernon ranked No. 30, fifth-highest in province and best ranking outside Vancouver Island; Halifax No. 1

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

As part of the province’s strategy to combat the opioid overdose crisis, take-home naloxone kits have been distributed throughout the province. (Courtesy of Gaëlle Nicolussi)
Vancouver Island could be at its worst point of overdose crises yet: medical health officer

Island Health issued overdose advisories for Victoria, various communities in the last two weeks

BC Hydro released a survey Thursday, April 22. It found that many British Columbians are unintentionally contributing to climate change with their yard maintenance choices. (Pixabay)
Spend a lot of time doing yard work? It might be contributing to climate change

Recent BC Hydro survey finds 60% of homeowners still use gas-powered lawnmowers and yard equipment

The Regional District of North Okanagan is asking Vernon-based Tolko Industries to halt a planned cut block 500 metres above the Duteau Creek water intake, which provides 60 per cent of the Greater Vernon water supply April 22, 2021. (File photo)
Tolko urged to halt planned logging above Greater Vernon water supply

RDNO says planned cutblock above Duteau Creek could threaten 60 per cent of Vernon area water supply

Most Read