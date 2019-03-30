The City of Salmon Arm announced March 29 they will receive $25,000 from the Ministry of Children and Family Development to identify areas that could be improved for childcare services in the city. (File photo)

Okanagan city receives funding to plan improvements to childcare services

Grant totalling $25,000 will contribute to examination of available services

Salmon Arm has received a windfall that will support the creation of new childcare resources in the city.

The City of Salmon Arm announced March 29 that they received $25,000 from the Union of B.C. Municipalities and the Ministry of Children and Family Development through their Community Childcare Planning Program to take stock of current childcare services and identify the needs that should be addressed.

In order to better meet the child care needs of families, the Province of British Columbia recently announced expanded investment in the child care sector totaling $1 billion over three years. This includes $237 million to improve access to child care, including funding the creation of 22,000 new licensed child care spaces.

The Ministry of Children and Family Development is also providing $3 million provincially for the Community Child Care Planning Program

This initiative will be spearheaded locally by the city in partnership with the Shuswap Children’s Association, and in the coming months will identify what changes and additions can be made to improve the access to childcare services in Salmon Arm.

