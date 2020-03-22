Okanagan city’s recreation services staff served with layoff notices

The City of Vernon has laid off more than 100 part-time staff at recreation services after all recreational facilities were closed until further notice due to COVID-19. (Morning Star - file photo)

The City of Vernon, like other local businesses, is feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city closed all recreation facilities March 18 in order to help slow and contain the spread of infection within the community. The facilities are closed until further notice.

The move made it necessary for the city to issue 102 layoff notices to part-time recreation services staff members, the majority of which were effective March 19 and 20.

“The city is trying to lessen the burden on those employees who have been laid off by ensuring the continuation of benefits for employees who were receiving them at the time of layoff,” said the city in a release.

“In addition, a skills database is being created as a measure to re-incorporate employees into the workplace as soon as possible, and is redeploying current employees internally to areas within the corporation that have been impacted by absences related to the COVID-19 situation.”


City Hall

Most Read