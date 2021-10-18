955 Timmins Street near the Canadian Tire could be turned into major housing.

955 Timmins Street near the Canadian Tire could be turned into major housing.

Okanagan College and student union support proposed Penticton housing development

The Timmins Street development would add 219 residential units to the city

The Timmins Street housing development has the support of neighbouring Okanagan College and the college’s student union as it heads to a public hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

Two letters, one written by the union and one sent on behalf of the college, were submitted to the city of Penticton by the RADEC Group, who is handling the development for Ryzek Holdings.

Both the college and union support the development as a way of providing housing near the Penticton campus.

The student letter points out that members of the Penticton’s campus council made a presentation on the lack of housing for students in 2019, and the fact that Penticton remains the only community out of the four with Okanagan College campuses not to have housing.

“This could limit how much our campus may be able to grow over the next few years, which is unfortunate given the unique programming offered only at the Penticton campus such as Sustainable Building Technology and Human Kinetics,” reads the letter.

“Affordable, convenient, secure student-friendly housing in Penticton will provide more opportunities for students to come to our Peach City from all over the valley, the province, the country, and even from the wider world. Not to mention the benefit of keeping more of our local students in town while they study.”

READ MORE: Proposed development on Penticton’s Timmins Street goes to public hearing

The Timmins Street development, if approved, would replace the existing Timmin Street Self-Storage complex with 148 apartment units in two buildings and 71 townhouses.

The public hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 19 starts at 6 p.m. at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

Following the public hearing, council will reconvene their regular meeting in order to vote on whether to go forward with the proposal.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Construction

Previous story
B.C. expanding ‘seamless day kindergarten’ pilot program
Next story
Weekend wildfire torches hillside near Rock Creek

Just Posted

Small patches were burning on the fire-line as darkness fell on the hills south of Rock Creek Saturday, Oct. 16. Photo: Submitted
Weekend wildfire torches hillside near Rock Creek

An RCMP cruiser sits outside a home on Kelowna’s Bechard Road after a suspicious death on Monday, Oct. 18. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Woman arrested after cops find body in Kelowna home, death deemed suspicious

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue assisted Kelowna RCMP in finding a missing woman Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Royce Sihlis photo)
Volunteer to be a member of Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

Kelowna's Los Gatos Locos Boxing Club annual show returned on Saturday (Oct. 9) after having to cancel last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Contributed)
Boxing club hosts first annual event for victim of Kelowna crane collapse