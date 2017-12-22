Chef Bernard Casavant is helping prepare a Christmas meal with his students at Okanagan College. - Credit: Contributed

Okanagan College chefs and students create Christmas meal

The Kelowna annual meal at the Parkinson Recreational Centre will be held Dec. 25

Okanagan College chefs and students are preparing a Christmas meal for the community.

Chefs Bernard Casavant, Mike Barillaro and 14 culinary arts students are putting their talents and training to work as they help prepare a delicious community Christmas dinner, according to the college.

When Chef Adam Relvas (owner of Relvas Catering and a college alumnus), approached the college several years ago to help with the dinner, the chefs saw an opportunity to give the first-year culinary class an education in preparing the popular holiday-time bird, according to the college.

“There’s nothing like giving students real-life training especially for an amazing cause like this,” said Casavant. “You should have seen the students’ eyes when Chef Mike and I wheeled out the cart with the 25 turkeys on it.”

The dinner is hosted by Victory Life Church at the Parkinson Recreational Centre, Dec. 25 and has been running for 14 years. The church is anticipating it will help feed more than 500 people this year. Two dinner seatings are planned to serve the crowds, thanks to an endless team of volunteers.

“This entire event is made possible thanks to volunteers,” said Casavant. “The turkeys were donated by Victory Life Fellowship and together with Chef Adam and the 14 students we’ve been making the stuffing and cooking the turkeys and Chef Mike worked his magic with the gravy.”

The dinner is open to everyone and those attending will be treated to a flavourful turkey dinner with all the trimmings, gift bags, door prizes, games and live entertainment.

For more information,visit www.victorylife.ca/christmas-day-dinner.

