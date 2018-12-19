photo: contributed

Okanagan College culinary students cook up holiday dinner

The students will prepare the upcoming holiday dinner at Parkinson Recreation Centre

Chefs-in-training at Okanagan College in Kelowna are once again putting their culinary talents to good work in the community.

A class of 15 Culinary Arts students, under the tutelage of OC Culinary manager chef Vincent Stufano and chef instructors Jim Armstrong and Mike Barillaro, recently prepped the turkeys, stuffing and gravy that will feed 500 people at an upcoming holiday dinner at Parkinson Rec Centre.

This year marks the 15th annual Christmas Day dinner hosted by Victory Life Fellowship at the Rec Centre.

READ ALSO: Okanagan College unlocks time capsule

“Cooking for this meal is a wonderful opportunity for the students and chefs to give back to the community. Everyone takes pride in participating knowing that it’s going to mean a nice holiday meal for those who otherwise might not have had one,” said Stufano.

“It’s also a great learning opportunity for the students. They learn how to cook in volume while maintaining a high standard of quality.”

Students and instructors have cooked for the event, and others like it, for years, notes Stufano. It’s a holiday tradition he doesn’t see going away any time soon.

