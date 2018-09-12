Okanagan College greets the new school year with rainbow crosswalk

The Kelowna campus has installed the rainbow crosswalk as a symbol of acceptance

To start off the school year, at the Kelowna campus Okanagan College welcomed students on a rainbow crosswalk.

As a part of the other elements the campus has done to celebrate diversity and inclusion such as posters in the halls that send a message to faculty, staff and community members that everyone is welcome regardless of their gender identity expression.

“The students and staff have said nothing but good things about the sidewalk,” Tyler Fintry, public affairs said. “We stand for full acceptance, inclusion and diversity, we celebrate it at the college.”

The sidewalk is one step of a project regional dean, Philip Ashman has planed along with the Facilities and Business Services, Registrar Office and Public Affairs. Fintry could not yet reveal what the next venture is.

