photo:submitted

Okanagan College greets the new school year with rainbow crosswalk

The Kelowna campus has installed the rainbow crosswalk as a symbol of acceptance

To start off the school year, at the Kelowna campus Okanagan College welcomed students on a rainbow crosswalk.

As a part of the other elements the campus has done to celebrate diversity and inclusion such as posters in the halls that send a message to faculty, staff and community members that everyone is welcome regardless of their gender identity expression.

Related: Okanagan College opens food bank for students

“The students and staff have said nothing but good things about the sidewalk,” Tyler Fintry, public affairs said. “We stand for full acceptance, inclusion and diversity, we celebrate it at the college.”

The sidewalk is one step of a project regional dean, Philip Ashman has planed along with the Facilities and Business Services, Registrar Office and Public Affairs. Fintry could not yet reveal what the next venture is.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
SUV crashes into power pole in Kelowna
Next story
West Kelowna keeps pressure on to scrap speculation tax at UBCM

Just Posted

UPDATED: Motorcyclist injured in morning commute in Kelowna

Traffic was backed up briefly as the issue was dealt with.

West Kelowna keeps pressure on to scrap speculation tax at UBCM

Meetings with Ministry of Finance and a press conference with other mayors, West Kelowna pleaded their case

SUV crashes into power pole in Kelowna

Traffic was back up on Benvoulin Road for sometime on Wednesday

Okanagan College greets the new school year with rainbow crosswalk

The Kelowna campus has installed the rainbow crosswalk as a symbol of acceptance

Famous pianist to open Okanagan Symphony Orchestra’s 59th season

Jane Coop will be featured in Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No.4

Carole James unmoved by B.C. speculation tax concerns

Speculation tax triggered local ‘recession,’ B.C. mayors say

RCMP searching for missing B.C. family of four

Anderson family of Surrey was reported missing on Tuesday by another family member

VIDEO: Police dogs show off their skills ahead of national contest

The 2018 Canadian Police Canine Association Trials are open to the public Sept. 16 at Stanley Park

Not giving up: Uber exec to promote ride-sharing at UBCM

A general manager of the company’s Canada arm was on his way to the annual municipalities’ convention

Incredible effort by amateur pet detectives brings home lost B.C. dog

Community effort in Campbell River helps reunite Yorkshire terrier-chihuahua Jax with family

One of three rescued bear cubs in Banff likely eaten by grizzly

Parks Canada says they found the one-year-old bear’s carcass in early September after her GPS collar was stationary for 24 hours

Pressure to recruit French immersion teachers with increasing enrolment in B.C.

Provincewide popularity on the rise leading to nationwide recruiting drives

Housing Minister Selina Robinson touts B.C. government housing programs

Municipal leaders cheer new infrastructure funds

Half of young golfers surveyed plan to smoke pot on the links

British Columbia Golf and Inside Golf surveyed more than 5,400 golfers province-wide

Most Read