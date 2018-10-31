contributed

Okanagan College helps job seekers get social media savvy at career fair

The career fair will take place Nov. 4

Okanagan College Co-op Employment co-ordinator, Tanya Tarlit is encouraging students and job seekers to set the right tone with their online presence, as employers shift from reviewing just resumes to combing the internet for candidate information.

“LinkedIn is an easy way for employers to take a quick snapshot of you,” Tarlit said. “Once they have your resume, they will search for you on LinkedIn to see if you have additional experience or, even better, recommendations on your page endorsing you for specific skills.”

Tarlit is one of several job-search experts scheduled to present on Nov. 4 during the 37th annual Career Fair, the yearly open house for current Okanagan College students to meet employers and gain important skills to make informed decisions about the future.

Her presentation will offer tips and tricks for creating an all-star LinkedIn profile, including pitfalls to avoid. “Make sure your profile is filled out, that you have done all the areas that need to be completed. If someone has a sparse profile, it can lead to questions about whether you have the experience listed on your resume,” Tarlit said.

“You need to make sure your picture is professional, and it is just you in the photo. Employers can’t tell you from a group of people.”

RELATED: Okanagan College technology program awarded new national accreditation

As a bonus, students who attend the workshops can have professional headshots taken before or after the presentation for free to add extra polish to your new LinkedIn profile. Photos will be first-come, first-served between 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to3 p.m. in the E Building 2nd floor lobby.

According to B.C.’s Labour Market Outlook, the Thompson-Okanagan region will need 91,190 workers for new and replacement positions in the next 10 years, with over 16,000 required for the health-care sector between hospitals, nursing, residential care facilities and ambulatory health-care services. The Okanagan occupations with the largest number of job openings will be 2,800 nurse assistants and 2,320 registered nurses/psychiatric nurses.

RELATED: New Okanagan College award honours columnist

Those considering careers in health care would do well to start building online profiles.

“LinkedIn is used in certain disciplines more than others. When I attend the Interior Health Authority’s information sessions, LinkedIn is one of the go-to’s that recruiters use when considering applicants,” Tarlit said.

Career Fair gives students a chance to connect with employers and get an inkling about their direction, plus get set up for success with a series of valuable job-search workshops:

  • · Resume and Interview Keys to Success: Amy Rauscher from Vantage Living Inc. will give an overview of simple things students can do to stand out and secure the job of their dreams. Session runs at 11 a.m. in Room E202.
  • · Careers in Cannabis: Dr. Lyle Oberg from The Flowr Corporation will discuss careers and opportunities in cannabis. Session starts at noon in Room E202.
  • · How to Create an All-Star LinkedIn Profile: Tanya Tarlit from Okanagan College will cover how a LinkedIn profile is an essential part of a student’s personal brand – especially for someone considering doing any LinkedIn networking. Session starts at 1 p.m. in Room E202.
  • · Health Care Assistant Roles at Interior Health: Kailee Thorne will talk about what Interior Health positions involve at hospitals, residential care, home support and community care. This high-demand occupation offers a variety of opportunities throughout the region. Session starts at 2 p.m. in Room E202.

Admission and parking are free. The fair and sessions will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Centre for Learning (E Building) at the Kelowna campus, 1000 KLO Rd.

Most Read