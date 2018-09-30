Okanagan College hosts welding demo-day

A collaboration between Miller Welding and Okanagan College will continue to ensure that OC students have access to the latest welding technology, and on Oct. 9, the public will have a chance to ignite their imaginations by learning about today’s training opportunities and the equipment of tomorrow.

The Miller equipment trailer and Miller representatives will be on hand at the Kelowna campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 9 to provide live demonstrations of the latest welding and plasma cutting machines.

Those looking to spark a career in welding will also have a chance to drop in, speak with Okanagan College staff and instructors about the college’s welding offerings and tour the shop throughout the day.

One of the largest suppliers of welding equipment in North America, Miller Welding recently partnered with the college to continually rotate and refresh equipment in college shops.

“Technology is always changing and so this agreement is great news for our welding students and apprentices, and for our instructors,” said Steve Moores, Dean of Trades and Apprenticeship at the college. “It means that every six to 12 months, some equipment will be swapped out of the shops and our students will get access to the latest, most high-tech equipment from Miller.”

“When they step out into industry, our students will already have trained on the newest and most advanced equipment they’ll encounter out on the jobsite,” said Moores. “That’s going to give our students confidence and benefit employers as well.”

“The welding industry is evolving and the new technology allows welders and businesses to be more efficient,” said Dean Nutter, District Manager, Northern British Columbia for Miller Welding.

“We view working with the college to put new technology in the hands of students as investing in the future of our industry and the communities we serve, as these students are obviously the future of our industry. We’re also looking forward to showcasing the latest Miller equipment to the community and to industry through this event,” said Nutter. “We know from talking with the businesses we work with all over the country that the demand for welders is huge right now, so it’s a great time to get into the trade and this is a great way to help students learn on the latest and greatest technology.”

The college’s Kelowna campus has one of the most advanced and sustainable welding shops in the province, having undergone an extensive renovation and refresh in 2016. The college also recently opened a new welding shop at its Penticton campus, to expand and enhance trades training opportunities in the South Okanagan. The new Vernon trades training centre has also been designed to be able to offer welding programs.

The Kelowna-based demo day is free and open to the public. Advanced registration is not required.

