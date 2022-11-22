Okanagan College student wins title of Canada’s Top General Avation Pilot

Harmeet Garg has brought the trophy to Kelowna for the first time ever

An Okanagan College student won the title of Canada’s Top General Aviation Pilot.

Harmeet Garg, an international student from India currently living in Kelowna was awarded the Webster Trophy after a national competition.

His win will bring the prestigious trophy to the Okanagan Valley for the first time ever since the Webster Memorial Trophy Competition’s inception in 1932.

Garg faced off against approximately one thousand other students in the first round of the competition, before being one of six pilots selected to compete in the finals.

He said that all of the finalists were very strong and that he learned from his competitors during their time together.

In the finals, the student pilots went head-to-head in four areas of fundamental skills that are expected of a pilot.

Of the written exam, the interview, the flight test and simulator, the simulated flight was the most grueling, said Garg.

“It was not like any other flight test,” said Garg.

He said that he and his colleagues have a saying “if you don’t come out sweating, you weren’t in a simulator.”

He said that since he was a young boy, he dreamed of flying.

Initially, Garg wanted to become a fighter pilot and joined the Indian Navy, but an injury during his training rendered him ineligible to fly a fighter jet.

He then enrolled in school at Okanagan College to continue his career in the sky.

“I’ve never come out of a plane not smiling,” said Garg.

Garg hopes to one day teach aviation and share his passion with the next generation of pilots.

Kelowna Airport Director, Sam Samaddar, said that the aviation industry is expanding and hopes that bringing the trophy to the Okanagan will encourage more youth to look to a future in the sky.

