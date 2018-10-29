Yvonne Moritz, Dean Science, Technology and Health at OC; Reg Marte, Chair, Mechanical Engineering Technology; Ken Langedyk, Chair, Civil Engineering Technology; David Williams, Chair, Electronic Engineering Technology; Allison O’Neill, Chair, Water Engineering Technology; and Richard Stamper, Executive Director of TAC. photo: contributed

Okanagan College technology program awarded new national accreditation

Four programs were recognized

Four engineering technology programs at Okanagan College have earned a new national accreditation designed to help create streamlined pathways toward professional certification for graduates.

Richard Stamper, Executive Director of Technology Accreditation Canada (TAC), visited the Kelowna campus recently to present certificates recognizing national program accreditation for the College’s Civil Engineering Technology, Electronic Engineering Technology, Mechanical Engineering Technology and Water Engineering Technology programs.

Each of the program audits revealed highly engaged faculty committed to student success. Employers and alumni who were interviewed acknowledged that all programs deliver broad curricula which provides graduates with employment opportunities in various sectors of their respective industries. Audit teams noted that Okanagan College graduates enter the workplace with strong technical, problem solving and time management skills and a solid awareness of health and healthy practices.

“TAC congratulates Okanagan College on its exemplary leadership with four programs accredited,” said Richard Stamper, TAC Executive Director. “This significant achievement demonstrates the college’s commitment to its students, faculty, industry and government and signifies that the program aligns with the current standards of the profession.”

In addition, accreditation provides a streamlined pathway towards professional certification as an Applied Science Technologist (A.Sc.T), through the Applied Science Technologists and Technicians of British Columbia (ASTTBC).

“This new national accreditation re-affirms for our students that the knowledge and skills they’re acquiring at the College meet the highest standards and are valued by employers,” said Yvonne Moritz, Okanagan College’s Dean of Science, Technology and Health. “And the expedited path to becoming a certified technician or technologist through ASTTBC ensures our students will continue to step into their industries quickly – and well prepared – after graduation.”

Okanagan College technology program awarded new national accreditation

