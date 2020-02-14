Okanagan College to host STEM competitions

The school will be hosting series of events between February and March.

Okanagan College will be hosting a series of events for students of all ages to encourage young people to learn about Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM).

The events will be held in February and March and will include a robot battle as well as a spaghetti bridge building contest.

There will also be other opportunities to learn about animation, sustainable construction management technology and civil and electronic engineering.

This will be the 14th Western Canada RoboCup Junior held Feb. 14. Students from around the Okanagan and Vancouver will bring their robots of their own creation to compete in rescue and soccer challenges.

Okanagan college students and staff from the Electronic Engineering Technology program will judge the contestants.

On Friday, Mar. 6, the 37th annual Spaghetti Bridge Building Contest will take place at Okanagan College.

Hundreds of students from elementary school to post-secondary schools across B.C travel yearly to spend the day building bridges to learn hands on experiments about STEM concepts.

On Feb. 19, the Okanagan campus will hold an event for those who want to pursue a career path in technology and experience what it is like to attend college.

This event will have opportunities for students to chat with instructors, learn about programs, explore the campus and ask questions.

For more information about either events visit Okanagan College’s website.

