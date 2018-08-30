Kelowna campus of Okanagan College. Photo: Contributed

Okanagan College to host sustainability discussion

The event will engage in sustainability issues around the globe

Okanagan College will host a regional event with global implications.

Building on Progress: Climate Action across Local, Regional and Global Levels will open the doors to dialogue in Sept., as a way of engaging the Okanagan region in sustainability discussions happening across the globe.

On Sept. 13 and 14, Building on Progress will showcase Okanagan projects that focus on climate action, especially healthy energy systems and sustainable communities, as an affiliate event to the Global Climate Action Summit to be held in San Francisco, California.

“The event is designed to build momentum achieved by the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, which calls on the world to communicate, educate, improve policies and strengthen resilience efforts,” said Dr. Rosalind Warner, Okanagan College political science faculty member. “We are at a critical juncture in terms of adopting and implementing necessary policies to effect change.”

Related: Okanagan college looks to expand cannabis courses

Okanagan College partnered with the Global Empowerment Coalition of the Central Okanagan (GECCO) to organize the affiliate event, which will connect local participants with international Global Climate Action Summit discussion through live-streamed video. Panel discussions will also be held with regional experts in private, public and energy sectors. The community can also follow the dialogue on social media using hashtags #StepUp2018 and #GCAS2018.

The College locations will also serve as inspiration for participants: the Kelowna Trades Complex and Jim Pattison Centre of Excellence in Penticton were both built to LEED Platinum standards. In 2016, the Centre of Excellence was named the greenest post-secondary building in Canada by Corporate Knights magazine.

Related: Young Conservatives form club at Okanagan College and UBC Okanagan

“Okanagan College is a leader in sustainable construction technologies, evidenced through the quality of our programs and the innovation behind our physical spaces,” said Amy Vaillancourt, chair of the sustainable construction management technology program. “Building on Progress is an opportunity to showcase for College students and the community to learn about the value of sustainable construction practices, and what small steps they can take to make a lasting difference.”

Related: Trunk sale at Kelowna Okanagan college returns for a day

The event will run Sept. 13 in Kelowna and Sept. 14 in Penticton, with sessions running from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. An expo will include exhibits from local businesses and organizations in the sustainability field. The event is free and no registration is required.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Telegraph Creek wildfire downgraded

Just Posted

Okanagan College to host sustainability discussion

The event will engage in sustainability issues around the globe

Kelowna’s John Hindle Drive to open Friday

$12 million road will be open to traffic at 2 p.m. says transportation ministry

West Kelowna Warrior fall to the Penticton Vees in second pre-season game

A hard fight to gain the lead left the game at 6-3

Another water quality advisory issued for Killiney Beach

280 properties will be affected once again

Kelowna students fund school room in India

Anne McClymont Elementary students sell homemade candles and soap to help children half a world away

VIDEO: B.C. First Nations hail court’s quash of Kinder Morgan pipeline approval

The court ruled Ottawa failed to meaningfully consult with Indigenous peoples

Telegraph Creek wildfire downgraded

Efforts now focused on recovery and access to community

New Patient Care Tower project for Kamloops moves ahead

Construction is expected to begin in the fall, and the new tower is anticipated to be open for patients in early 2022.

B.C. mayoral candidate takes heat for old ‘nazi’ comment

Vernon mayoral candidate Darrin Taylor took some heat of his own this week.

Former B.C. naval officer charged with sexual assault

Lt. Ronald Clancy faces two counts of sexual assault in connection to alleged summer 2017 incidents

Nearly forgotten B.C. prison cemetery restored

The cemetery was where federal inmates, whose families didn’t claim their remains, were buried

Former B.C. cop pleads guilty to breach of trust after Creep Catcher sting

Dario Devic has been discharged from the RCMP after a Creep Catchers sting outside Surrey’s Central City Mall in 2016

Police standoff at B.C. rec centre after man claims to have gun

Heavily-armed police in Victoria brought in a negotiator and the suspect eventually surrendered

Supreme Court of Canada won’t hear B.C. veterans’ lawsuit on pensions

Decision rejects argument of ‘duty of care’ for disabled veterans

Most Read