Scott Brost on the job with the City of West Kelowna photo: contributed

Okanagan College Water Engineering graduate makes a splash with local municipality

Scott Brost now works for the City of West Kelowna

Scott Brost stepped into Okanagan College’s Water Engineering Technology program two and a half years ago looking to launch a new career that would help his community thrive.

On Jan. 12, he’ll pick up his diploma having already landed a full-time job with the City of West Kelowna.

At the college’s Winter Convocation ceremony on Saturday – the first of eight OC will hold this year – Brost will be recognized as one of the 482 graduating. Students from all four campuses will cross the stage at the Kelowna campus to receive their credentials. All told, the college will confer 61 Bachelor’s degrees, 34 Associate degrees, 271 diplomas and 116 certificates between the morning and afternoon ceremonies.

“It feels amazing to graduate, especially knowing that I’ve already got a full-time permanent position right out of the gates,” said Brost. “It’s a big weight off my shoulders and lets me know that all my hard work in the classroom and in my co-op terms paid off.”

The college’s WET diploma program combines theoretical with applied learning and includes three co-op terms. Students can choose from two streams of specialization, water and waste water technology and environmental monitoring.

RELATED: Okanagan College Coyotoes basketball returns this weekend

“A lot of our students are able to find full-time jobs in their field before graduation or just shortly afterwards,” said Allison O’Neill, WET department chair and professor. “The WET program at Okanagan College, combined with three integrated co-op work terms, sets students up for success. It’s not uncommon to hear of co-op employers offering permanent positions to students.”

Brost was hired in his first year as a co-op student at the Regional District of Central Okanagan Waste Water Treatment Facilities. He spent his second co-op term at the City of West Kelowna’s (COWK) Powers Creek Plant and his last co-op term was in COWK’s Water Utilities department. He was offered a full-time position in the COWK’s Water Utilities department prior to graduation as a Public Works Utility Operator 1.

RELATED: Okanagan health care grad already making impact in field

“This program is so aligned with regional employers’ needs and the co-op terms are absolutely fantastic,” said Brost. “I am fortunate to move forward with my career and hit the ground running with such an amazing employer who is doing a lot of innovative work in the industry right now – it’s an exciting place to be.”

The 2018 British Columbia Labour Market Outlooks predicts 903,000 job openings in the province between now and 2028, with nearly 80 per cent requiring workers with some form of post-secondary education.

This year, the college will see more than 21,000 learners attend – the equivalent of more than 8,745 full-time students – at its campuses from the Shuswap to the South Okanagan.

“I commend each of our graduates on their achievements,” said the college’s president Jim Hamilton. “I meet students everyday who tell me about their studies – with such passion – and how they want to use their skills and education to make our community more innovative, inclusive, stronger and environmentally-friendly. There’s really no end to what these students will achieve and I look forward to seeing how they will shape their communities.”

The morning ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. and the afternoon ceremony at noon. Both ceremonies will stream live on the College’s Facebook page facebook.com/okanagancollege.ca.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna councillor recovering at home after brush with death
Next story
Crown seeks to remove B.C. child killer’s right to escorted outings

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP look for owner of abandoned sailboat

The boat crashed into a dock on Manhattan Drive

Okanagan College Water Engineering graduate makes a splash with local municipality

Scott Brost now works for the City of West Kelowna

Get ready to Dine Around the Okanagan

Dine Around 2019 kicks off Jan. 16 at participating restaurants from Lake Country to Osoyoos

Kelowna councillor recovering at home after brush with death

Charlie Hodge says when he was admitted to hospital last week, he didn’t know if he would survive

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra celebrates Mozart

Amadeus will be performed in Kelowna Jan. 25

Mental health video marks two years since death of B.C. bull rider Ty Pozzobon

‘It’s OK to say I’m not OK’

South Okanagan city listed as one of North America’s must-visit hockey towns

Expedia lists Penticton among 22 other cities

Chicken Run: Birds on the loose in B.C.

Vancouver Island fire department, RCMP corral more than 20 unruly birds

Former estate of Nickelback frontman is most expensive home in Abbotsford

Chad Kroeger’s old home was sold for $8.25 million in 2017, but assessed at $5.67 million last year

Health Canada to educate teens on health risks of vaping

Officials have long cautioned that nicotine poses an elevated risk to youth

Mate asleep while on watch in B.C. tug incident, TSB report says

The Ocean Monarch touched bottom while towing a barge loaded with cement south of Kitimat

Crown seeks to remove B.C. child killer’s right to escorted outings

Allan Schoenborn was found not criminally responsible for the killing of his three kids in Merritt in 2008

LETTER: Andrew Wilkinson says B.C. minister’s pipeline protest visit a bridge too far

Premier John Horgan should remove Doug Donaldson from cabinet, opposition leader says

New dog greeter spreading smiles at prestigious B.C. hotel

Trained as a guide dog, Winston was ‘too friendly’ for official service

Most Read