Okanagan community quick to clean vandalized rainbow crosswalk

Crosswalk was defaced on the weekend

The District of Coldstream’s rainbow crosswalk on Kalamalka Road, at the entrance to Kal Beach, was found covered in white paint Sunday morning. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

It didn’t take long for Coldstream’s true colours to shine again Monday.

The rainbow crosswalk at Kal Beach on Kalamalka Road was vandalized sometime Saturday night. The colours were smeared over with white paint.

READ MORE: Coldstream raindbow crosswalk defaced

But District of Coldstream officials were quick to address the mess Monday morning.

The vandalism caused considerable outrage by residents and elected officials.

“It saddens me to see that there are still individuals in our midst that are so insecure and threatened by this gesture of inclusion that they feel the need to sneak out to vandalize and deface it,” said Coldstream Mayor Jim Garlick.

“I encourage any witnesses to this act to contact the RCMP with any information they can provide.”

The crosswalk came to fruition in 2017 (at an approximately $5,000 pricetag) following efforts of local Jasper Sanders.

“It represents the freedom of expression, the freedom to be who you are and still be accepted and valued despite it,” Sanders told a packed Coldstream council chamber full of supports back in 2016.

“These crosswalks are for everyone. They are installed to show that this community is a supportive community.”

READ MORE: Rainbow crosswalk gets green light in Coldstream

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.