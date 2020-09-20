Okanagan company backs Orange Shirt Day contest

Vernon-based Tolko Industries has entered into a partnership with the Orange Shirt Society to sponsor the organization’s annual art contest. (Orange Shirt Day photo)

Vernon-based Tolko Industries Ltd. has agreed to sponsor the Orange Shirt Society’s annual Orange Shirt Day art contest.

The society holds a contest each year, open to all K to 12 students across Canada in which the winning entry becomes the official Orange Shirt Day design for that year. The winner will receive $200 and an in-person visit with society founder and executive director Phyllis Webstad on Orange Shirt Day, if travel is deemed safe.

“Kukstemcw, thank you, Tolko for sponsoring our annual orange shirt art contest,” said Webstad. “Because of our partnership with Tolko, I am excited that I can now meet the winner on Orange Shirt Day every year.”

The Orange Shirt Society was formed in Williams Lake by the founders of Orange Shirt Day to encourage and support communities to recognize Orange Shirt Day and to support reconciliation events and activities. Their goal is to create awareness of the individual, family, and community inter-generational impacts of Indian Residential Schools through Orange Shirt Day activities, and to promote the concept of “Every Child Matters.”

This year’s Orange Shirt Day is slated for Wednesday, Sept. 30.

“Tolko’s contribution to the T-shirt contest is outstanding and telling of their commitment to indigenous communities, supporting education about residential school impact, and the belief that ‘Every Child Matters,’” said

Jerome Beauchamp, Orange Shirt Society president.

Said Tolko vice-president of environment and forest Bob Fleet: “We are proud to support the Orange Shirt Society in sharing this message with youth, and all Canadians, as we make the journey together on Indigenous reconciliation.”

The 2021 contest is now open, and entries must be received by 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.

For contest rules and entry form, please visit www.orangeshirtday.org.

