UPDATE: Fatal accident closes Okanagan Connector

UPDATE: 5:15 p.m.
Merritt RCMP are responding to a fatal crash on the Okanagan Connector, according to Merritt media.
The BC Coroner Service and Central Interior Traffic Services are on the way to investigate the scene.
________
ORIGINAL: 3:55 p.m.
Highway 97C is currently closed after a collision between Loon Lake Rd and Highway 5A.
The closure is 12.1 km long located 23 km east of Merritt.
DriveBC said an estimated time of opening not available nor is a detour.
UPDATE – #BCHwy97C Closed due to vehicle incident between #BCHwy5A & Loon Lake Rd. Assessment in progress. https://t.co/4snSoM9Dvz #Merritt #Peachland
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 15, 2019
More to come.