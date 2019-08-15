UPDATE: Fatal accident closes Okanagan Connector

DriveBC said an estimated time of opening not available nor is a detour

UPDATE: 5:15 p.m.

Merritt RCMP are responding to a fatal crash on the Okanagan Connector, according to Merritt media.

The BC Coroner Service and Central Interior Traffic Services are on the way to investigate the scene.

________

ORIGINAL: 3:55 p.m.

Highway 97C is currently closed after a collision between Loon Lake Rd and Highway 5A.

The closure is 12.1 km long located 23 km east of Merritt.

DriveBC said an estimated time of opening not available nor is a detour.

More to come.