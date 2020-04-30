Okanagan couple launches initiative to help small businesses during COVID-19

Susie and Bryan Gay want to help their fellow business owners

South Okanagan business owners Susie and Bryan Gay knew they wouldn’t be opening Penticton Paddle Surf and Antlers Surf because of COVID-19.

Instead of staying anxious, the couple decided to turn their energy towards helping fellow business owners by launching an initiative called ‘This Bag Helps’.

They’ve designed organic cotton tote bags for the initiative, with all proceeds going towards small businesses in the Okanagan.

Susie said if things go well and enough funds are raised, they also want to help other businesses outside of the Okanagan and B.C. who may need it.

“My husband and I, we have such a small business and the programs the government put out are really good, but a lot of businesses fall through the cracks especially ones where they don’t have employees and the owner is the employee,” she said.

“We don’t even have a payroll. We can’t capitalize on the no-interest loans… so I was just thinking, how can we help these businesses where $1,000 or $5,000 might really make an impact and help them adapt in these uncertain and ever-changing times?”

Susie said they wanted to use bags for the initiative because they are used a lot and are easily seen.

“They’re really good for creating awareness and for sparking a conversation. It’s also good for when we can use reusable bags again in grocery stores because that will minimize our plastic use again. So it’s two-fold.”

It’s not an easy time for anyone, but Susie is encouraging people to always keep small and local businesses in mind and to support them however they can.

“That could be monetarily, but that could also be offering them support, checking in and creating that sense of community. That’s what’s important, just to know we all are in this together and it impacts so many people and businesses and that we’ll get through it.”

The Gays’ initiative also supports various charities. Susie said just as small businesses are being impacted, charities are also struggling and she said they want to fill in the gap in help.

“We’re currently in conversations with the Malala Fund and also Water.org and it’s the same principle: all the profits from those bags will go towards those charities, to keep and support the services they have in the community.”

To purchase a bag and support Okanagan businesses, visit This Bag’s website.

If you know others who are giving back and helping those in need during this critical time, send us an email and let us know!

READ: West Kelowna app developers offers free take-out apps to B.C. restaurants

READ: Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs step up to support essential service workers

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

#wereinthistogetherCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Westbank First Nation school wins $20,000 worth of new technology
Next story
Short-term lane closures planned for some Kelowna roads next week

Just Posted

Short-term lane closures planned for some Kelowna roads next week

Small sections of road throughout the city will be closed for a few hours at a time to allow for maintenance work

Okanagan couple launches initiative to help small businesses during COVID-19

Susie and Bryan Gay want to help their fellow business owners

Westbank First Nation school wins $20,000 worth of new technology

Sənsisyustən House of Learning is one of 20 winning schools across Canada

Tiny Bundles program reopens at Central Okanagan Food Bank

The program is available through appointment only in Kelowna and West Kelowna

West Kelowna man arrested after waking occupants in late-night break-in

Residents of the house, who were home at the time, heard a voice and discovered an unknown man inside

B.C. police have had to visit 500 travellers who didn’t respond to self-isolation check-ins

More than 14,500 people have returned to B.C. since April 15, by air travel or at land borders

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Revelstoke Mountain Resort offering partial credit for season passes upon renewal

The resort closed March 16, which was 34 days early

Mission Institution: Voices from inside Canada’s worst COVID-19 prison outbreak

Families speak out over conditions as class-action lawsuit filed against Fed

Salmon Arm’s Missy MacKintosh earns win in global clean cosmetic competition

MisMack Clean Cosmetics Art Shadow line tops in best eye colour

Camp booted from BX Dog Park in Vernon

RCMP, bylaw spoke with individuals and they have since moved on

Nanaimo pilot among those missing after helicopter crash in the Mediterranean

Capt. Kevin Hagen missing along with four other Canadian Armed Forces members, one is confirmed dead

South Okanagan mayor protests ‘gouging’ at the gas pumps

“Enough is enough.” That is what Mayor Spencer Coyne has to say… Continue reading

Housing develops for Okanagan Indian Band members

Two projects build rental homes for First Nations

Most Read