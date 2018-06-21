Contributed

Okanagan dazzles in best 100 list for outdoor dining

The Okangan snagged 12 spots on the list

Canada’s best outdoor restaurants have been named by OpenTable to celebrate Summer Solstice.

It’s no surprise that the Okanagan has been highlighted for some of the best patio’s in the country here’s where you should be making your next reservation.

Kelowna

Smack Dab

West Kelowna

19 Okanagan Grill and Bar

Hi summer 👋

A post shared by Matt (@matgalloway) on

Vineyard Terrace Restaurant Cedar Creek Estate Winery

TBT – Missing vitamin D right about now. #sunshine

A post shared by Anthony Lutsenko (@antsenko) on

Terrace Restaurant at Mission Hill Winery

Quails Gate Estate Winery

Lake Country

Grape Vine Restaurant at Grey Monk Estate Winery

“What’s that thing where you give me three glasses of wine?”

A post shared by Steven Beasley (@beasleysteven) on

Okanagan Falls

Liquidity Bistro

Penticton

Hillside Winery and Bistro

The Hooded Merganser

Villa Rosa Ristorante

And then this dinner .. omg 🤤

A post shared by Lindsey Hopkins (@lindseyhopkins) on

Oliver

Miradoro at Tinhorn Creek Winery

Sonora Room Restaurant at Burrowing Owl Estate Winery

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
NHL players and friends raise funds for JoeAnna’s House
Next story
Housing would cut number of B.C.’s vulnerable re-admitted to hospital: study

Just Posted

Grass fire sparks near Kelowna’s UBCO campus

Construction workers in the area helped extinguish small fire, likely caused by lightning

Water quality advisory in Kelowna lifted

After a month of warnings, officials say testing shows water quality is good again

Progress made on Kelowna Visitor Centre

The centre is set to open mid summer

Kelowna names new city manger

City goes in-house and picks planning boss Doug Gilchrist to replacement Ron Mattiussi

Lululemon Athletica pledges to donate 100 per cent of today’s profit

The funds will be donated for International Day of Yoga

Humans locked in for love at Kelowna Shelter

BC SPCA Lock-In for Love hopes to raise $25,000

UPDATED: Crown appeals B.C. polygamous leader’s acquittal in child bride case

James Oler had been charged with taking his underage daughter to the U.S. to marry her off

Fake cops ‘arrest’ woman, steal $6,000 in latest CRA scam

Vancouver police urge people not take calls from anyone saying they’re from the Canada Revenue Agency

Westshore water advisory lifted

Regional District of Central Okanagan lifts advisory for some Westside residents

VIDEO: First day of summer celebrated with solstice celebration

June 21 marks the first day of summer

Study shows increase in mountain bike tourism in B.C.

Numbers are up, way up, for bike-related visits to the province

Three Rockets ready for NHL Entry Draft

Kyle Topping, Libor Zabransky and Leif Mattson are ranked among North American skaters for draft

Thief posing as Revenue Canada staff gets iTune cards

Victim provides fraudster with $3,000 in cards

NHL players and friends raise funds for JoeAnna’s House

The first Gorges-Comeau HOMEBASE Charity Slo-Pitch Tournament goes June 29.

Most Read