Okanagan dazzles in best 100 list for outdoor dining

We ❤️ Perfect Pairings // @redroosterwine Cabernet Merlot on the patio with our Artisan Deli Board and Margherita Pizza with gluten friendly pizza crust ✔️ // 📸: @redroosterwine

A post shared by Smack DAB (@smackdabmanteo) on May 24, 2018 at 6:30am PDT