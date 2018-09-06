Okanagan Dream Rally exceeds fundraising goal

August Family Foundation hosted the third Annual Okanagan Dream Rally raising $425,000.

The August Family Foundation is incredibly excited to announce the overwhelming success of the 2018 Okanagan Dream Rally.

The Dream Rally this year was without a doubt the biggest and most exciting year yet with an incredibly generous Launch Party and Live Auction on Saturday, followed by an amazing turn out Downtown Kelowna on Sunday morning.

“The August Family Foundation Dream Rally is the charity event of the year! I am fortunate enough to participate in several children’s charity events annually and this Rally is always the highlight of our year. The largest, most successful charity event I know of, and to see the joy of these children is truly priceless,” said Brent Marshall, driver and sponsor.

Related:Okanagan Dream Rally returns for another year

The Ronald McDonald House B.C./Yukon is a home away from home for the families and loved ones of individuals who need to travel for hospital care. The house serves over 2,000 families each year and over 30 per cent of residents were from the Okanagan in 2017.

“We had a goal to raise $500,000 for the Ronald McDonald House from 2018 to 2020 and we are unbelievably excited to be nearly at our goal within the first year,”said Matt August, founder and president.

For the last three years the annual Okanagan Dream Rally has been the primary charitable event of the August Family Foundation. This unique event pairs children in need with a driver of a super-car or luxury vehicle for a special drive and a day they will never forget. Since the inception of the August Family Foundation, in 2014, the foundation has raised a total of 827,000.00 for the Central Okanagan Hospice Association, Autism Okanagan, KidSport, and now the Ronald McDonald House B.C./Yukon.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.