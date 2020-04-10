Enderby’s Starlight Drive In Theatre has made a number of operational changes in line with government regulations as it prepares to open amid COVID-19. (Starlight photo)

Okanagan drive-in movie theatre plans to open amid COVID-19

Enderby theatre making a number of operational changes to further enable social distancing

After weeks of deliberation, Enderby’s Starlight Drive In Movie Theatre plans to open for the season.

The popular theatre spent the past week testing safeguards and procedures to ensure patrons could enjoy the drive-in experience safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Starlight Drive-In is currently adjusting operations in order to provide our customers with a refreshing outdoor escape during this challenging time.”

The outdoor theatre said it is respecting government regulations and will maintain social distancing for staff and customers.

Starlight will hold a limited-capacity “test weekend” to ensure its guidelines are sufficient before the season begins in full. An opening date has not yet been confirmed, but the theatre says staff are working hard to keep to the usual May opening.

Changes to the theatre’s operations include:

  • Online ticket purchases only.
  • Field markings to ensure a minimum of 14 feet between concession and restrooms operating with strict social distance guidelines.
  • Eliminating all possible touch points between staff and guests.
  • Shortened pre-show and intermissions, limiting the time spent at the Drive In.
  • More open nights than normal due to limited capacity.
  • No picnic tables on our field.

“We believe we have one of the few forms of family entertainment that can be enjoyed right now, without ever leaving the safety of your vehicle and remaining an isolated family unit, and we will strictly enforce all the rules that we put in place,” the theatre said.

The theatre’s 6,000-square-foot screen is the largest in North America and one of only three drive-in movie theatres in B.C.

READ MORE: Vernon business delivers cure for boredom in self-isolation

READ MORE: Okanagan libraries still open for business, online

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

CoronavirusMovies

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian police to make home visits to enforce mandatory quarantine for travellers
Next story
Princeton woman sits out pandemic in ‘cheese heaven’

Just Posted

Slightly cooler weather in Kelowna over long weekend

Chance of flurries on Saturday after bright and sunny week

4 inmates at Okanagan Correctional Centre granted early release due to COVID-19

The move, which impacts offenders serving intermittent sentences, is to prevent spread of virus

Canadian police to make home visits to enforce mandatory quarantine for travellers

Police forces have been asked to help verify Canadians are complying with the Quarantine Act

COVID-19: No more international flights at Kelowna International Airport

All international flights at YLW have been suspended, airport to operate just nine flights a day

Reality TV show about bodybuilders still filming in West Kelowna amid COVID-19

Five bodybuilders from across the country flew to Kelowna to move into a house for a reality TV show

WATCH: Wine bottle turret turns heads in Kelowna neighbourhood

The turret has been in the area since 1993

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Princeton woman sits out pandemic in ‘cheese heaven’

‘We are surrounded here by fruit orchards and the blossom are starting.’

Okanagan drive-in movie theatre plans to open amid COVID-19

Enderby theatre making a number of operational changes to further enable social distancing

Column: Looking north for direction on B.C./Alberta border concerns

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Hitchcock classic a parable for our times

‘You fools, stop thinking of yourselves, think of the boat’

COVID-19 world update: U.S. to start antibody tests; drones enforce lockdown in Italy

Comprehensive update of coronavirus news from around the world

Lower Mainland hunting store sees 200% increase in firearm sales

Co-owner of Wanstalls says increase due to a variety of reasons

People needing addiction services feeling ‘abandoned’ during pandemic

The province is trying to increase access to addiction care through a phone line of experts, doctors

Most Read