Okanagan Elks Club hosting first RibFest

Finger-licking, lip-smacking rib heaven coming to Vernon Army Camp in July

Kelowna has one. Penticton has one. Kamloops has one.

And now, Vernon is getting its own rib festival.

The first Vernon Elks RibFest is slated for July 5-7 at the Vernon Army Camp.

“For 99 years, the Vernon Elks Lodge No. 45 has played an integral part in serving our community and this year, with your support, we will be hosting the Vernon Elks RibFest,” said the Elks’ Elaine Gallacher, event coordinator. “This is a volunteer-driven festival that offers something for everyone.”

And, of course, that will include ribs. Lots of ribs. Courtesy of professional ribbers, at least four of them.

A ribber is a type of chef that specializes in preparing grilled foods. And while they most often work with meat, the ribber’s job can also involve working with a wide variety of other foods and vegetables.

The event will piggyback on the back of the Funtastic Sl0-Pitch Society’s annual softball tournament and music festival, as Funtastic is graciously allowing RibFest to use a bunch of Funtastic equipment including the sound stage, as live classic rock bands will perform at RibFest on the After 4 Stage.

RibFest will feature a beverage tent, VIP Appreciation Barbecue, Kids Zone and unique attractions. A community-sized barbecue is also part of the plans.

There will be a designated website and social media pages coming up shortly to promote the festival.

The Elks Lodge No. 45 in Vernon currently contributes more than $30,000 per year to non-profit organizations through its community donations program with a special focus on programs and services that support children.

“The Vernon Elks RibFest provides a fun way of contributing to our community, and we simply couldn’t do any of this without the help of sponsors,” said Gallacher.

More information on RibFest will be coming out as the event gets closer.

Organizers are expecting 10,000-20,000 people.

“Professional barbecue and music festivals have been very successful in the Okanagan and Thompson valleys,” said Gallacher. “Festivals are proven to make a solid economic impact.”


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update: Active wildfire raging in Lejac near Fraser Lake not contained yet
Next story
Okanagan College Aboriginal planner wins national honour

Just Posted

Kootnekoff: Major employment standards change introduced in B.C.

The British Columbia government recently tabled Bill 8, Employment Standards Amendment Act,… Continue reading

Wildfire burning in east part of Kamloops

There are no structures affected, though there are homes nearby

Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: A bright and sunny Mother’s Day

Temperatures in the mid 20s and scattered clouds are expected regionwide.

West Kelowna Warriors’ off-season continues, sign Delta prospect

Defenceman Nick Ardanaz will join the Warriors for the upcoming season

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Weekend starts with sun, high temps

Environment Canada forecasts clear skies and highs of 29 C Saturday

B.C.-wide tuition waiver gives former foster kids a chance at post-secondary education

Free schooling, extra support services help — but should the government offer even more?

Okanagan College Aboriginal planner wins national honour

Marilyn Alexis from Vernon campus honoured for leadership excellence

Salmon Arm Tennis Club hosts Spring Fling tournament

A fun social tournament kicked off the club’s season

Summerland winery offers custom coffee blend

Madam’s Roast a collaboration between Dirty Laundry Vineyard and Backyard Beans

Okanagan Elks Club hosting first RibFest

Finger-licking, lip-smacking rib heaven coming to Vernon Army Camp in July

UPDATED: Sheds, trailer destroyed in Okanagan fire

Two sheds and a fifth wheel go up in smoke Sunday morning in Spallumcheen; fire not suspicious

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Update: Active wildfire raging in Lejac near Fraser Lake not contained yet

The fire has grown to 260 hectares in size as of Sunday morning

A Mom-umental quiz for Mother’s Day

In recognition of Mom and all she does, take this short quiz about the day and about famous mothers

Most Read