Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department was called out to a fire at a Spallumcheen farm Tuesday. Two farm employees suffered injuries in the non-suspicious fire. (Morning Star - file photo)

Okanagan farm fire sends two to hospital

Fire happened just before 11 a.m. at farm on Mcleery Road in Spallumcheen

Two people were sent to hospital following a Tuesday morning fire at a Spallumcheen farm.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were called to assist the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department for a fire that broke out just before 11 a.m. in the 4700 block of Mcleery Road.

A shed on the property was engulfed in flames. The fire was quickly extinguished, however not before two employees of the farm received moderate burns to their bodies.

Two employees of the farm sustained injuries as a result of the fire and were transported to the nearest medical facility, with one being airlifted out by the BC Ambulance Service, said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.

Fire investigators remain on scene, however there is no indication that the fire is suspicious at this time and may have been caused by a propane powered pressure washer being used by farm staff, shortly before the fire broke out.

No animals were injured as a result of the fire.

It’s the second time in three days the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department put out a shed fire. A single mom of four lost a lot of personal and sports items when three sheds and a fifth-wheel trailer caught fire Sunday morning on Schubert Road.

