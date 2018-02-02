Behind the scenes the pilot episode of Gotcha! - Credit: Contributed

Okanagan filmmakers need your help

Gotcha! a web project created by a Kelowna native, needs votes to continue the series

A web series, which was recently awarded $10,000 for its pilot episode, needs your help with online votes.

Creative Okanagan individuals took the leap towards creating their own video series centered around a quirky, female lawyer.

Stephanie Townsend, from Lake Country, is the production designer. Townsend, along with Kelowna-native Sinead Grewcock, created the web series idea Gotcha!, along with eight others, most of whom are from the Okanagan Valley.

The story follows young Gina Danino, a quirky klutz and outstanding lawyer, recognized by her vibrant suit.

After obtaining funding for the crew’s pilot video, the next step is to get enough votes to create the rest of the series.

The video is open for votes from Feb. 5 to 9. Votes will decide who gets $50,000 to keep creating these web series.

“I am so passionate about this series, and for the opportunities that have led me here,” said Grewcock, via email.

The crew is the youngest sponsored group this year from Telus Storyhive, “yet this doesn’t stop us from creating a pilot that we are proud of,” she said.

For more information and to vote for the project visit https://www.storyhive.com/project/show/id/2872.

