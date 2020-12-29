The Enderby Fire Department’s Facebook post announcing a special candle ceremony Tuesday, Dec. 29, to commemorate the ninth anniversary of the on-duty death of Capt. Dan Botkin. (Facebook photo)

The Enderby Fire Department’s Facebook post announcing a special candle ceremony Tuesday, Dec. 29, to commemorate the ninth anniversary of the on-duty death of Capt. Dan Botkin. (Facebook photo)

Okanagan fire department remembers fallen captain

Dan Botkin was killed in the line of duty in Enderby nine years ago today, Dec. 29

The 29th of December is always a somber day for the Enderby Fire Department.

The firefighters take the day to remember Capt. Dan Botkin, killed in the line of duty nine years ago on Dec. 29, 2011, battling a fire at a business on the outskirts of the city.

“Today, we remember Fireman Dan,” wrote the department on its Facebook page.

The fire department always holds an annual celebration to remember Botkin but this year’s ceremony is a bit different due to COVID-19 regulations.

A candle will be placed on the department’s Bell Tower monument at the front of the hall and it will remain there from 7 to 9 p.m. for people who wish to do a drive-by and reflect, or have a moment of silence for Botkin.

“He is always remembered and will always be missed,” said the fire department.

Botkin was 25. A public funeral was held Jan. 5, 2012 that drew more than 1,000 firefighters and emergency services personnel from across Canada, along with local residents, to the Enderby Arena.

A speaker was set up outside the arena for the overflow crowd to hear the goings-on inside.

The uniformed firefighters and emergency personnel, which included RCMP in red serge, Search and Rescue, paramedics and volunteers, formed an honour guard at the Enderby Chamber of Commerce, and marched through the streets of the North Okanagan community to the arena.

The guard also included more than 30 fire trucks from various departments on hand for the funeral.

READ MORE: Enderby says goodbye to firefighter


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Deathfire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Status quo for WestJet at Kelowna International Airport despite airline’s cutbacks
Next story
Okanagan mom rushed to Lower Mainland hospital with unborn baby

Just Posted

(File photo)
COVID-19: Two more deaths at Central Okanagan long-term care homes

One person in Kelowna, one in West Kelowna long-term care homes have died as result of COVID-19

People move past a thank you mural on Grandville Street in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Interior Health reports 239 cases of COVID-19, 10 deaths in five days

Thirty-three people are in hospital; six of whom are in intensive care

Snow is on the way for the Central and North Okanagan, Environment Canada announced Dec. 29. (Nate Brown photo)
Snowfall warning issued for Central, North Okanagan

Snow expected to start Tuesday night, continue into Wednesday

Big White Village on Dec. 16. (Big White photo)
Big White COVID-19 cluster grows to 111 cases

Transmission risk remains low for those who follow public health guidelines, according to Interior Health

Dash, a three-pound, 10-week-old long-haired Chihuahua was reportedly stolen during a Dec. 10 break-in to a Lake Country home. (Contributed)
Two weeks later, no sign of missing Lake Country puppy

Dash, a young long-haired Chihuahua was reportedly stolen from a Lake Country home Dec. 10

FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 74 COVID deaths over Christmas holiday break; total number of cases tops 50,000

The total number of COVID deaths in B.C. has reached 882

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO). (File Photo)
B.C.’s police watchdog investigating North Okanagan death

Male was reported missing Dec. 28, RCMP conducted an overnight search

Canada’s Alex Newhook (15) is stopped by Switzerland goalie Noah Patenaude (1) during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada hammers Switzerland 10-0 to stay unbeaten at world junior hockey tourney

Canadians tangle with Finland Thursday in Edmonton

Village by the Station long-term care home in Penticton. (Google maps)
5 more COVID-19 deaths at South Okanagan care homes

Over 40 per cent of COVID-19 deaths in Interior Health region related to McKinney Place outbreak

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with physical distancing measures and other directives, affected life for many. (Black Press file photo)
EDITORIAL: 2020 showed the best and worst in humanity

A wide range of responses and emotions could be seen over the past 12 months

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
B.C. COVID-19 vaccinations reach nearly 12,000 people

Moderna vaccines arrive, remote areas a priority

An Armstrong mom (top right) was among BCLC’s list of top 10 winners of 2020. (BCLC photo collage)
Okanagan mom among top lottery winners in B.C.

BCLC’s list includes feel-good winners who thought about giving back with prizes

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RiverQuest Charters owner Dave Gunn had no idea he was creating a viral video when he scaled down an embankment with his chainsaw on Dec. 16 to cut away a tree blocking the river. (Screenshot)
Video of hazard tree removal from Cowichan River on Vancouver Island goes viral

Total number of views has surpassed 24 million in just a few weeks.

Most Read