Okanagan firefighters participate in 9/11 stair climb to honour victims

From Osoyoos to Kelowna, dozens of volunteers took part in the challenge

Osoyoos firefighters Barb and Gurvir Gill participated in the 9/11 stair climb today to honour the victims of 9/11 20 years ago. (Osoyoos Fire Rescue)

Two Osoyoos firefighters spent the day in full turn out gear, climbing the equivalent of 17 storeys to emulate what first responders did in the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the two World Trade towers.

For Osoyoos firefighters Gurvir Gill and Barb, they took on the challenge to remember and honour the 9/11 victims.

In Kelowna, numerous members of the Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society also participated in the annual 9/11 Stair Climb challenge. But this year has special meaning — today, Sept. 11, 2021, marks 20 years since the worst terrorist attack took place on American soil, killing over 3,000 people including over 300 firefighters and first responders.

The former World Trade Centre towers were 110 storeys. In order to emulate what New York firefighters experienced that day, local firefighters climbed the 17-storey Landmark building six times or did their own climb up a mountain or on a treadmill.

Kelowna firefighter Derek John posted this:

343 firefighters

60 police officers

8 EMT

3 New York State Court Officers

1 patrolman

“All lost their lives that day 20 years ago. Remember them and what they did and show other generation how they were heroes,” said John.

Each firefighter who joined the stair climb donated a minimum of $20, along with wearing their full turnout gear during their stair climb. The donations collected will go to the Wounded Warriors Canada Foundation, helping support injured emergency personnel and their families.

