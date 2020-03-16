Vernon’s Salvation Army Food Bank is only accepting clients who make appointments. (Morning Star file photo)

Okanagan food bank closes doors but still offering hampers by appointment

Pandemic not interfeering with serving most vulnerable

Hope will continue to be spread to those who need it most despite Vernon’s House of Hope closing.

Vernon’s Salvation Army has postponed all programs at the House of Hope and is no longer accepting walk-ins to access the food bank.

But food hampers will be accessible by appointment.

“I know that there is a sense of urgency in the community,” said Lieut.-Corp. Stefan Reid of the coronavirus.

“We want to continue to give hope to those who need it and make sure the most vulnerable in our community are served.”

All programs, including GROW, Building Blocks, Lunch with the Lord, Ready to Serve, Ladies Art Time and Youth Group have been postponed until further notice.

Sunday morning church services will be streamed online on The Salvation Army – Vernon Facebook page.

The Salvation Army, at 3303-32nd Ave., will be closed to the public, but those needing food can call 250-549-4111 to make an appointment.

“We’re not serving coffee in the mornings, we don’t want people hanging out in the lobby like they’ve normally done.”

So far, the food bank is doing OK, with shelves stocked better than most grocery stores. But fresh product is dwindling.

“We’re seeing a small effect here at the food bank,” Reid said. “Our donations from food recovery and bread and things like that we’re seeing it diminish from our community partners.”

