The Insurance Bureau of Canada says the Ford F-Series truck tops its annual list of the most frequently stolen vehicles. (Bloomberg photo by Daniel Acker)

Okanagan Ford truck owners warned about rise in thefts

Two reports of two stolen Ford F350 trucks in Oliver over 24 hours

Two reports of two stolen Ford F350 trucks in Oliver over 24 hours has RCMP sending out a warning to those who own that particular type of vehicle.

Cpl. Christina Tarasoff said both thefts took place in the early morning hours and that one of the vehicles was recovered but a number of high value tools were taken from inside the truck.

READ ALSO: Thieves targeting F-series trucks

“We understand the huge impact on owners and their families when these thefts occur and the Oliver RCMP are actively investigating these thefts. We would like to remind the community to remain vigilant in reporting any suspicious activity; checking into suspicious incidents is part of our duties and not a waste of our time. If you see any suspicious persons or activities near a vehicle or in your neighbourhood, please call police,” said Tarasoff in a news release.

In February, RCMP said close to 50 Ford F-Series trucks have either been stolen, or there was an attempt to steal them, from all areas in the Okanagan. Reports of 17 theft, or attempted theft, of Ford F-Series between Jan. 28 to Feb. 24 were reported in the South Okanagan. While in the Kelowna area there has been 25 vehicle thefts and six attempted thefts.

READ ALSO: Ford recalls 1.5 million pickups that can downshift without warning

Oliver RCMP ask owners of Ford F350 trucks consider investing a good anti-theft device, particularly a passive vehicle immobilizer or a steering wheel lock as a pro-active way to prevent your vehicle from being stolen.

If anyone has any information regarding these thefts please call Oliver RCMP 250-498-3422 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tips to manage stress during post-secondary exams
Next story
B.C. driver found guilty of using cellphone despite dead battery

Just Posted

Kelowna cake company whips up deliciously designed book cake

A history book cake for an 85th birthday was created by Whisk Cake Company.

Want a new job? Head over to the Black Press Extreme Career and Education Fair

Career fair runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Kelowna

Fire quickly doused in West Kelowna

Fire in West Kelowna put out quickly.

Lake Country bunny sanctuary missing Easter again due to deadly virus

A deadly bunny virus on the West Coast is causing Warren Peace to take precautions

Popular Lake Country landmark has deep history beneath Okanagan Lake

The Holiday Park Resort’s blue and white ship spent more than 30 years underwater

Happy National Pet Day: Here’s a look at the six richest pets of all time

From Boo the Pomeranian to Grumpy Cat, these six pets had more money than most people see in a lifetime

Okanagan Lions Club hosts Camp Winfield fundraiser

Third annual Vernon Lions Club golf event raises money to send kids to Camp Winfield

B.C. driver found guilty of using cellphone despite dead battery

The court reasoned that earbuds plugged into phone constituted holding it

Overnight explosion at Surrey pub being treated as suspicious

The roof has collapsed at Jack’s Public House after a ‘suspicious’ early morning fire

Okanagan woman accused of manslaughter of her boyfriend in court

Penticton teen allegedly administered with deadly dose of morphine

Volleyball fundraiser in memory of passionate Okanagan player

Sky Volleyball Club will be hosting their 5th annual fundraiser at Wings Vernon on April 25.

B.C. legislature celebrates Sikh holiday for first time

Vaisakhi is one of the holiest holidays in the Sikh faith

Speaker says Philpott’s caucus ejection not a matter of MP privilege

House of Commons Speaker Geoff Regan says that he has no role in deciding how caucuses conduct themselves

B.C. introduces law to require cars, trucks sold by 2040 be zero emission

The legislation would apply to new vehicles for sale or lease

Most Read