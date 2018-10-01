photo:pixabay

Okanagan Gleaners look to fill ‘soup-cases’

They are asking that anyone going on a mission trip bring a second bag full of soup mix

The Okanagan Gleaners have product in storage due to their increased production over the year.

“We come to you now with a unique challenge, which is, we have product in storage due to our much-increased production this year. Therefore, we want to let you know that soup mix is available and promote the “soup-case” program,” said the Okanagan Gleaners board of directors in a press release.

RELATED: Beat the Mondays: Kelowna travel columnist to offer something to daydream about

The Gleaners are asking individuals or groups that are planning mission trips take a large suitcase filled with Gleaners soup mix along with them to donate to a village, orphanage or family in need.

To apply or get more information, contact the general manager, Greg at 250-498-8859.

