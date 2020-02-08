Okanagan Health forum hosts free screening of health documentary featuring local stars

Okanagan health activists join at the screening of the Arnold Schwarzenegger produced film Feb. 9

Vernon’s Shanda Hill wraps herself in a Canadian flag after completing the Swiss Deca Ultratriathlon Continuous race. Hill will speak at the showing of The Game Changers on Feb. 9 at Okanagan Collge Theatre. (Contributed)

A free screening of a documentary focusing on the explosive rise of plant-based diets in sports is coming to the Okanagan College Theatre on Sunday.

The Game Changers, a film with executive producers Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Cameron and Jackie Chan, follows a former Ultimate Fighter winner James Wilks, as he “discovers a group of world-renowned athletes and scientists who show him that most of what he’d been taught about protein was a lie.”

The free showing of the film is being put on by the Okanagan Health Forum and includes guest speakers including Vernon’s Shanda Hill as well as Kelowna’s Lisa Garner and Sheldon Santa.

Hill is a plant-based athlete and record breaking triathlete while Garner and Santa are described as well-known figures at local Kelowna gyms.

READ MORE: Okanagan chefs come together for International Women’s Day fundraiser

READ MORE: Vernon woman completes ultra-marathon, makes Canadian history

World champion mountain biker Sonya Looney and the Okanagan’s Dr. Jade Dittaro also join the group of panelists during the aftershow of The Game Changers, which is directed by Oscar winner Louie Psihoyos (2009’s The Cove).

More information and how to reserve the free seat at okanaganhealthforum.com.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.