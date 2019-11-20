Okanagan Home Hardware centres raise close to $40,000 for breast cancer research. (Photo: BC Cancer Foundation)

Okanagan Home Hardware centres raise $37,486 for breast cancer research

Donations made throughout October and were matched by Home Hardware

The BC Cancer Foundation received a hefty donation from Okanagan and Interior residents and businesses last month.

In October, Home Hardware locations in Kelowna, Penticton, Vernon, Salmon Arm and Osoyoos accepted in-store donations throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Donations were matched dollar-for-dollar by Home Hardware and a total of $37,486 was raised for the BC Cancer Foundation.

“We want to extend our sincere gratitude to our valued customers for their generosity in donating to our fundraising efforts for the BC Cancer Foundation,” said Joe Chwachka, vice president of operations, Pro Builders Supply Ltd.

“We are pleased to have matched every dollar donated by our customers to reach a milestone totaling over $37,000 that will go towards impactful breast cancer research in the Interior.”

READ MORE: Breast cancer research builds support in Okanagan thanks to Home Hardware

READ MORE: Province to invest $2 million for mental health programs

Donations will go directly to breast cancer research and treatments in Kelowna and throughout the Okanagan and Interior.

