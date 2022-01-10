Okanagan homes grand prize options in B.C. Children’s Hospital lottery

Homes in Vernon and Kelowna also come with cash and vehicle

This home at The Rise in Vernon is one of eight grand prize options in the 2022 B.C. Children’s Hospital Lottery. (Contributed)

Homes in Vernon and Kelowna are among the eight grand prize options in the annual B.C. Children’s Hospital Choices Lottery.

A cash prize of $2.3 million is among the options, as are residences in Vancouver, South Surrey, White Rock, and Sooke and Courtenay on Vancouver Island.

“Every year, BC Children’s Hospital treats approximately 100,000 kids, many of them battling debilitating diseases and chronic conditions,” said the hospital on its website. “Research is critical to overcoming these illnesses—and with your support, you’re helping to advance studies that have the power to solve the biggest challenges in child health.”

From opening the door to novel therapies for conditions like childhood cancer or rare diseases, to discovering life-changing breakthroughs in the way experts deliver care or perform surgeries, your support will bring new hope to children and families who need it most.

The new home in Vernon is located at The Rise. It comes with three bedrooms, 2.5 baths and is a total of 1,992 sq. ft.

The bungalow-style home overlooks Okanagan Lake, has a double garage and there’s plenty of room for family and friends to visit. The Rise’s signature Fred Coupls golf course is close at hand, as is skiing at SilverStar Mountain Resort, kayaking, hiking and visiting local wineries.

The Vernon prize package also includes $50,000 cash for furniture, a 2022 BMW x-Drive 45e Plug-In Hybrid car and $1.8 million in cash.

The home is located at 7735 Okanagan Hills Boulevard and will be available in August.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, prize homes are not currently open for viewing.

The Kelowna prize home is located on Lakeshore Road with stunning Okanagan Lake views. Wineries, orchards and vineyards are nearby, as is arts and culture, beachfront parks and unlimited recreation.

There is underground parking, a storage locker and a 500 sq. ft. sundeck for the two-bedroom, two-bath home measuring 1,195 sq. ft.

The Kelowna prize pack also includes $50,000 for furniture, a 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range vehicle and $1.3 million in cash.

Lottery tickets are 3 for $100, 6 for $175, 9 for $250 and 20 for $500. You can also purchase 50-50 and daily cash tickets. More information is available at bccchildren.com.

You can order tickets by phone at 1-888-887-8771 or 1-604-692-2333 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Sunday.

The grand prize will be drawn between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Thursday, April 28. Ticket sales will be cut off three weeks prior on April 7.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Splatsin chief, council candidates have their say ahead of election

READ MORE: Activists pledge to block Trans Canada Highway off-ramps to protest old-growth logging

Contests