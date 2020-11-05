Okanagan Humane Society raffle. (Contributed)

Okanagan Humane Society raffle. (Contributed)

Okanagan Humane Society raffle moves online amid COVID-19

A large, ongoing cat rescue operation requires substantial funds; raffle to help support this

The Okanagan Humane Society (OHS) is shifting online in an effort to raise funds amidst COVID-19.

For the first time in its 24-year-history, the OHS will be holding its annual fundraiser raffle online, re-directing the organization into the digital world.

Over the years, the 100 per cent volunteer-run organization has worked tirelessly not only to help animals throughout the Okanagan Valley and Shuswap regions but also to keep up with the way the public interacts and donates to OHS.

“We are excited to launch our raffle online and touch an entirely new audience who may not know about our organization,” said OHS president Romany Runnalls.

“We hope our supporters will like the ease of purchasing online while supporting animals in their community. This year we had some wonderful supporters step up and donate outstanding prizes. We know the lucky ticket will enjoy winning our grand prize staycation.”

The new OHS Online Raffle to Rescue Animals will raise essential funds for animals in need from the Shuswap region all the way to the South Okanagan. All of the prizes have been generously donated by supporters, which means that all the money raised from the raffle will go to OHS animal rescue work.

READ MORE: Bear cub tries to cross U.S.-Canada border, taken to wildlife shelter instead

The timing of this raffle highlights the ongoing work conducted by OHS volunteers. Recently, an OHS team of volunteers headed to Cherryville to conduct a large scale trap and rescue operation. OHS and rescuers were able to bring in 11 cats and kittens to be fixed, vaccinated, chipped and rehomed to farms.

The society still has around six to eight remaining to catch before the end of November to ensure they are all rescued before the snow flies.

“We have a massive rescue on our hands and we will require more than $5,000 to ensure these cats receive the proper veterinary care which includes spaying/neutering, vaccinations, deworming, and microchipping,” said Runnalls. “We really need the community’s help with donations to give these animals a fighting chance.”

Anyone looking to donate directly can do so here and receive a charitable tax receipt instantly.

The OHS Raffle to Rescue the Animals kicks off November 4, 2020, and will run until March 21, 2021. Tickets for the Raffle to Rescue the Animals are one for $5.00.

READ MORE: Zoning issues block Kelowna business owner’s dream

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Animal Shelters

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
One man fined, another banned from Trail store for refusing to wear masks indoors
Next story
Rally for missing women gathers at Sagmoen farm in Shuswap

Just Posted

Volunteers put together hampers at the Central Okanagan Food Bank in December 2017. (Black Press Media file photo)
Central Okanagan Food Bank sees surge in demand as pandemic continues

“Jobs just aren’t as secure as they were,” says Central Okanagan Food Bank representative

Edward Malone was told his catering service can't operate out of a Rutland commercial kitchen due to zoning restrictions. (True Flavours Inc. - Facebook)
Zoning issues block Kelowna business owner’s dream

Edward Malone has worked hard to work his way up, but a recent setback has been discouraging

Okanagan Humane Society raffle. (Contributed)
Okanagan Humane Society raffle moves online amid COVID-19

A large, ongoing cat rescue operation requires substantial funds; raffle to help support this

Memories.
Morning Start: Our sharpest memories are from early adulthood

Your morning start for Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020

A member of the Okanagan Mission Secondary School community has tested positive for COVID-19. (Google Maps)
COVID-19 case confirmed at Okanagan Mission Secondary School

Interior Health is following up with anyone potentially exposed to the virus

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide update on COVID-19 in Vancouver B.C., Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
335 new cases in B.C.’s COVID-19 infection surge

Three more outbreaks declared in long-term care

Regulatory agencies overseeing real estate professionals in B.C. have called for a halt to all open houses, across the province. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
Provincial real estate council calls upon B.C. realtors to halt open houses

The Real Estate Council of BC says as COVID-19 cases surge, open houses should stop

B.C. Ferries is offering free fares to active, reserve and retired military personnel, and cadets on Remembrance Day. (Black Press Media File)
BC Ferries offers free rides for military personnel and cadets on Remembrance Day

Seniors can also sail for free on Remembrance Day with vessels flying Canadian flag at half-mast

Co-organizers of the Okanagan Death Cafe, Sue Berlie, Claudette Bouchard, and Alison Moore. A series of Death Cafés are being hosted in Okanagan communities, with the goal of breaking taboos about talking about death. (Sydney Morton / Western News)
Get comfortable with dying at an upcoming Okanagan ‘Death Cafe’

Okanagan Valley Death Cafe conversations are back for a fourth year

City of Terrace road crews had to replace this stop sign at the corner of Davis St. and Munroe Ave. in Terrace two times after someone spray-painted a swastika on it on Nov. 3 and again on Nov. 4. (Callan Williamson/Facebook)
Three swastikas repeatedly painted on stop signs in northern B.C. town

Such behaviour won’t be tolerated, mayor says

ADAM Integrated Industries’ George Rithaler demonstrates one of the glove units within Sentinel Cottage, a safe, portable meeting space designed by the Salmon Arm company to accommodate visits with seniors in care facilities under COVID-19 restrictions. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Salmon Arm business offers safe solution for visits with seniors in care facilities

Sentinel Cottage a portable meeting space created in response to COVID-19 pandemic

Salmon Arm residents have been targeted by an elaborate phone scam. (File photo)
Salmon Arm resident targeted in phone scam demanding Bitcoin payment

Scammers impersonated RCMP phone number to trick at least one victim

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Narcan is the only thing that reverses an overdose.
Overdoses spike in South Okanagan

Interior Health warns that a drug called purple down may be connected

Most Read