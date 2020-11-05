Okanagan Humane Society raffle moves online amid COVID-19

The Okanagan Humane Society (OHS) is shifting online in an effort to raise funds amidst COVID-19.

For the first time in its 24-year-history, the OHS will be holding its annual fundraiser raffle online, re-directing the organization into the digital world.

Over the years, the 100 per cent volunteer-run organization has worked tirelessly not only to help animals throughout the Okanagan Valley and Shuswap regions but also to keep up with the way the public interacts and donates to OHS.

“We are excited to launch our raffle online and touch an entirely new audience who may not know about our organization,” said OHS president Romany Runnalls.

“We hope our supporters will like the ease of purchasing online while supporting animals in their community. This year we had some wonderful supporters step up and donate outstanding prizes. We know the lucky ticket will enjoy winning our grand prize staycation.”

The new OHS Online Raffle to Rescue Animals will raise essential funds for animals in need from the Shuswap region all the way to the South Okanagan. All of the prizes have been generously donated by supporters, which means that all the money raised from the raffle will go to OHS animal rescue work.

The timing of this raffle highlights the ongoing work conducted by OHS volunteers. Recently, an OHS team of volunteers headed to Cherryville to conduct a large scale trap and rescue operation. OHS and rescuers were able to bring in 11 cats and kittens to be fixed, vaccinated, chipped and rehomed to farms.

The society still has around six to eight remaining to catch before the end of November to ensure they are all rescued before the snow flies.

“We have a massive rescue on our hands and we will require more than $5,000 to ensure these cats receive the proper veterinary care which includes spaying/neutering, vaccinations, deworming, and microchipping,” said Runnalls. “We really need the community’s help with donations to give these animals a fighting chance.”

Anyone looking to donate directly can do so here and receive a charitable tax receipt instantly.

The OHS Raffle to Rescue the Animals kicks off November 4, 2020, and will run until March 21, 2021. Tickets for the Raffle to Rescue the Animals are one for $5.00.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

