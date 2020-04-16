The Okanagan Indian Band has secured funds needed to build a new $900,000 cultural arbor, replacing the one it had built more than 30 years ago. This will be the backdrop to many cultural events including powwows. Pictured: OKIB grass dancer Dyawen Louis. (Adrian Brijbassi for Vacay.ca)

Okanagan Indian Band to build $900K cultural arbor

OKIB received a government grant covering 75 per cent of the project, to be completed in October

The Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB) has secured funds needed to build a new $900,000 cultural arbor, replacing the one it had built more than 30 years ago.

On Thursday, April 16, the OKIB announced it received a grant from the federal and provincial governments that covers 75 per cent of the project’s cost, putting the band in position to replace the community gathering place.

OKIB members constructed the original arbor in 1988 in Komasket Park — the site of an Okanagan-Syilx pre-contact village and fishing spot. The band added a traditional pit house to the park in 2009.

“Since its decommission two years ago, it has been greatly missed,” Chief Byron Louis said of the old arbor.

“When first constructed it was the largest and grandest facility at that time. It’s a facility that made the community proud because the people put their communal efforts into building a focal meeting place.”

The new facility will be constructed at the same site as the original and will be used as a meeting place for powwows, ceremonies, youth and Elder gatherings, cultural events and workshops.

“I am confident that the reconstructed arbor will also help enhance our community’s attractiveness and pride,” Chief Louis said.

The remaining $225,000 — or 25 per cent of the project cost — will be covered by OKIB.

Construction is expected to begin in the near future, and a completion date is scheduled for October 2020.

The funding comes from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program via the British Columbia Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream.

“As we hopefully emerge from quarantine and social isolation later this year, this kind of community gathering place will be even more important,” Chief Louis said.

“The construction jobs this and other infrastructure projects bring will also play an important role in helping to revive the economy.”

The OKIB extended thanks to its corporate partners, including BC Hydro and the Firelight Group.

READ MORE: Okanagan Indian Band asks visitors to ‘stay away’ during COVID-19

READ MORE: Overwhelming support for new Okanagan Indian Band school: Survey

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Culture

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Peachland’s ZipZone changes course, will remain closed amid pandemic
Next story
Hear2Talk: B.C. launches free counselling service for post-secondary students

Just Posted

COVID-19: Westbank First Nation suspends rent increases, evictions

WFN has taken steps to assist its residents by minimizing the impact of rent increases or evictions

Ballet Kelowna feeling the impact of COVID-19 shutdowns

CEO said dancers are channeling efforts, energy to keeping community active

Peachland’s ZipZone changes course, will remain closed amid pandemic

The park will delay its opening until further notice

Layoffs possible, but not ‘necessary’ right now: Kelowna mayor

‘I think that there is that likelihood as this continues,’ said Mayor Colin Basran

Conservation officers patrol closed North Okanagan and Shuswap rec sites over Easter long weekend

Warnings and formal orders to vacate were issued to more than 30 people.

VIDEO: Self-isolating grandpa finds way to surprise B.C. grandson on 3rd birthday

A birthday hug during the COVID-19 pandemic was made possible with help from a hazmat suit

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Okanagan Indian Band to build $900K cultural arbor

OKIB received a government grant covering 75 per cent of the project, to be completed in October

Hear2Talk: B.C. launches free counselling service for post-secondary students

Province expedites new mental health app in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

North Okanagan online to isolate and create

Grant gives groups creative outlet to bring community together

COVID-19 virtual town halls set for April 17-23 around B.C.

Regional health authorities now accepting questions online

High traffic volumes observed at Campbell Mountain Landfill

Facility near Penticton has been busy during COVID-19 pandemic

U.S. officials look for B.C. man suspected of vandalizing Death Valley National Park

Rangers believe the man travelled with a dog named Lacy on his way to an off-road race

Mission inmate dies from apparent complications of COVID-19

Virus continues to spread inside medium security unit as 54 inmates, six staff test positive

Most Read