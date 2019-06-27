Lacrosse players playing in a league. (Black Press Media)

Okanagan lacrosse teams can soon play Princeton

Drop-in lacrosse game program deemed a success, organizer pushes for local league

A drop-in program for a lacrosse team in Princeton proved to be a success and now, come next year, the town will have its own lacrosse league.

With about 30 children participating in the weekly drop-in games, league organizer James Graham says the next steps will be forming a Princeton Lacrosse Association.

“In order for a municipality to have its own league the B.C. Lacrosse Association says it needs to form a lacrosse association,” Graham said.

READ MORE: South Okanagan group wants to break new ground for female lacrosse

He says a general meeting is set up with board members on July 10 and parents will be able to register their children in the league this January and February. The coaches will be trained in April and May.

Children between five and 16 years of age will be able to register in their division and play against leagues in the Thompson-Okanagan Minor Box Lacrosse Commission.

READ MORE: Vernon, North Okanagan lacrosse left without a permanent home

This includes leagues in Kamloops, Kelowna, Nicola Valley, North Okanagan, Penticton and the Shuswap regions.

“I’ve been playing lacrosse for 26 years and when I found out the Princeton Arena was concrete, I thought why not have a lacrosse league here and the process got rolling from there,” Graham said.

If the league is given the green light, teams would be in play by June 2020.

