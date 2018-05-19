Okanagan Lake levels rising

Okanagan Lake hit full pool today and is predicted to reach levels similar to last year in the next few weeks.

The predictions are based on continuously monitored variables including creek flows, rate of snowmelt, rainfall events and the amount of outflow at the Penticton outlet. Full pool is the target set by the province to ensure adequate water supply through the summer, according to a Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre release.

Private properties that experienced flooding last year are encouraged to take measures to protect their property by placing sandbags and removing items from below-ground basements and crawlspaces. Sand and sandbags locations are available at cordemergency.ca/map.

Boat launches throughout Okanagan Lake remain open, however, boaters are cautioned that lake levels are high and they should watch for floating debris as a significant amount has been flowing downstream into area lakes. Boaters should also keep their distance from shorelines and keep speeds down as additional wave action could cause disturbance to banks and beaches, the release said.

Debris washed up on beaches and along the foreshore should be left there for the time being. The logs and other wood material will help limit erosion caused by wave action. When the flood risk has passed, officials will provide notification of how the beach debris will be removed, the release said.

