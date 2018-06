Paddlers got into trouble tonight on Okanagan Lake off the Green Bay shoreline and had to be rescued. Photo: Dave Ogilvie/Contributor

Three paddle boarders found themselves in trouble on Okanagan Lake Tuesday evening off Green Bay and required assistance to get back to shore.

The incident occurred just after 7 p.m. in the midst of a heavy south wind blowing across the lake.

All three paddlers appeared to be no worse for wear after reaching shore.

More information to follow.