Okanagan Library to give 3D printing demo

Demonstrations will be held the Mission branch on Sept. 20

Okanagan Regional Library Maker Crew is coming to the Mission Library. This program will illustrate the theory, materials, process and outcomes of 3D printing. Residents will be able to participate in hands-on demonstrations and activities.

Come out and participate in the Library Maker Crew program at the Mission Branch of the ORL on Sept. 20 at 3:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Related: Okanagan library showcases 3-D printing tech

Registration is recommended as space may be limited. This program is intended for adults and kids of all ages and skill levels.

Related: Okanagan Regional Library names new CEO

For more information on this and other programs and events visit the Okanagan Regional Library website.

