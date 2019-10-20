Saturday’s winning numbers in the Lotto 649 draw. A ticket bought in Vernon matched five of the six numbers and the bonus, and is worth more than $31,000. (playnow.com photo)

Okanagan Lotto 649 ticket matches five of six numbers and bonus

Ticket in Saturday’s draw bought in Vernon and is worth nearly $32,000

Well, happy to report that a winning Lotto 649 ticket was purchased in Vernon for Saturday’s draw.

Unhappy to report it doesn’t belong to this reporter.

Yes, somebody matched five of the six numbers and the bonus number, along with three other winners in Western Canada, two in Ontario and one in Quebec, and each will collect $31,696.10.

Two people in Ontario and Quebec split the $5 million jackpot.

READ MORE: Lottery ticket in Vernon worth $1 million

READ MORE: Lumby newcomer wins $1 million in lottery

The winning numbers Saturday are 2-16-28-47-48-49 and the bonus number is 35.

The Extra winning numbers are 40-41-84-96.

