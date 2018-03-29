Okanagan mail thieves get prison time

The couple who went on a mail theft spree in West Kelowna, Peachland and Summerland have been dealt with the courts in record time.

Kristina Anderson, 38, and Julian Hoekstra, 43, were arrested in December for a series of thefts. In the last week they both pleaded guilty to a series of charges and were sentenced for their offences.

Hoekstra decided to save the courts the trial time scheduled for April, Wednesday, when he pleaded guilty for a series of charges that related to a 2016 mail theft in Peachland, possession and use of a stolen credit card from 2017.

He also pleaded guilty to charges related to his recent arrest, where they were found in a 40-foot RV that had been stolen out of Kelowna in July, 2017. At the time of their arrest, police alleged Hoekstra and Anderson were in possession of more stolen property, stolen mail and fraudulent documents, plus pre-paid gift cards and credit cards.

In total, Hoekstra was sentenced to 325 more days, but with time served he’ll be in jail for 205 more days. He also has to submit DNA and will be on probation for a year.

For the same crimes, Anderson a year and for time served will spend another 222 days behind bars.

