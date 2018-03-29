Okanagan mail thieves get prison time

A mail theft spree in West Kelowna, Peachland and Summerland has been ended.

The couple who went on a mail theft spree in West Kelowna, Peachland and Summerland have been dealt with the courts in record time.

Kristina Anderson, 38, and Julian Hoekstra, 43, were arrested in December for a series of thefts. In the last week they both pleaded guilty to a series of charges and were sentenced for their offences.

READ MORE: MAIL BANDIT PUTS DAMPER ON CHRISTMAS

Hoekstra decided to save the courts the trial time scheduled for April, Wednesday, when he pleaded guilty for a series of charges that related to a 2016 mail theft in Peachland, possession and use of a stolen credit card from 2017.

He also pleaded guilty to charges related to his recent arrest, where they were found in a 40-foot RV that had been stolen out of Kelowna in July, 2017. At the time of their arrest, police alleged Hoekstra and Anderson were in possession of more stolen property, stolen mail and fraudulent documents, plus pre-paid gift cards and credit cards.

In total, Hoekstra was sentenced to 325 more days, but with time served he’ll be in jail for 205 more days. He also has to submit DNA and will be on probation for a year.

For the same crimes, Anderson a year and for time served will spend another 222 days behind bars.

To report a typo, email:
edit@kelownacapnews.com.

Previous story
Softball community grieving death of Vancouver Island teen with strep throat
Next story
Recovery mission successful

Just Posted

UBCO students debate democracy

Are Western democracies really failing? UBCO students in Kelowna debated that question

Police look for information on missing Peachland man

Ethan Dillon was last heard from by family on March 28.

Kelowna welcomes back homegrown athletes

The celebration will be held in Stuart Park,1430 Water Street, from 3:30 to 5 p.m

Recovery mission successful

Vernon Search and Rescue assistance requested by RCMP for recovery on the river

Kelowna residents provide input on 2017 wildfire and flooding season

An independent review is requesting feedback on how the province handled 2017’s fires and flooding

Cops unveil 10 most common things stolen from cars in B.C.

Police, ICBC and the provincial government kick off new campaign to curb auto crime

This STI and HIV testing program within Interior Health communities has been deemed a success

Online STI and HIV testing reduces barriers, reaches more people in Interior Health

Education minister off to Europe to recruit French teachers

France, Netherlands, Belgium stops to sign exchange agreements

Steve Nash headed to Hoop Hall, basketball’s hall of fame

SMUS grad was twice named NBA MVP

A Matter of Confidence: How Christy Clark took a tumble while John Horgan was handed the house

Rob Shaw and Richard Zussman chronicle the province’s ‘bizarre journey’ in new book

Softball community grieving death of Vancouver Island teen with strep throat

Robin Carey, 13, was a standout softball and baseball player, twice representing Team Canada

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Supreme Court vindicates B.C. doctor who medicated dying woman against her son’s wishes

Health Professions Review Board’s decision deemed transparent and justifiable

Michaels: Not everyone is horrified by the speculation tax

“Rich people problems.” That’s what I watched one man mutter to another,… Continue reading

Most Read