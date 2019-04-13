Okanagan man banned from BC Transit services

Penticton man is alleged to have caused disturbances for both the bus driver and the passengers

A Penticton man has been ordered to not to use, contact or be in the vicinity of BC Transit or Penticton transit services.

Crown counsel John Swanson said Dennis Baker was arrested on Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. after a dispatcher for the BC Transit service called the RCMP to report that a man at a bus stop at 1301 Main St. was causing a disturbance.

“He was banging on the outside of the bus, he was hitting it, he was swearing, he was yelling at the bus driver. Apparently, based on what BC Transit has told us, this is a regular occurrence for Mr. Baker. So, we are not talking about a single incident. Mr. Baker routinely attends at BC Transit facilities and behaves in a threatening, aggressive manner and causes disturbances for both the bus driver and the passengers trying to use the bus,” said Swanson.

READ MORE: BC Transit cop thanks God his injuries weren’t worse after being shot on job

The court heard that RCMP attended in response to the complaint and found Baker there. Crown alleges that Baker was transported to the RCMP detachment and told he could be released at the time but he refused to come out of his cell, demanding to be brought before a judge or he would continue to go to the bus stop.

“He, at that time, asked the supervising corporal, Cpl. Bradshaw, to beat him up and to shoot him,” said Swanson.

READ MORE: Security camera installation on Penticton buses

The next incident came on April 11 when a call came from the Penticton and Area Access Centre. It is alleged Baker was banging on the door and causing a disturbance. Crown said he was told repeatedly the office was closed and he allegedly was swearing and made threats to the staff who were in a meeting. Crown said he had been previously banned from the location due to aggressive behaviour.

“Of concern to the Crown, Mr. Baker has a very extensive criminal record which includes numerous conditions for breaching court orders and behaving in a socially inappropriate manner,” said Swanson.

As Baker was leaving the court to the in custody area, to eventually be released, he shot his middle finger up at one of the sheriffs. He was then called back into the courtroom after Korturbash saw what transpired.

“If I see anything like that in this courtroom again, I will find you in contempt and you will be staying with us,” Koturbash.

Crown was not seeking detention for the charge, but he is released on an undertaking with conditions that he not attend at any BC Transit or Penticton transit facility, board any of their buses, speak to any of their employees or go to the Access Centre or have contact with employees there.

Baker is scheduled to be back in court on April 24.

