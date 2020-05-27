The individual involved in a fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 97 near Summerland, was an Okanagan man in his 60s. (Black Press Media file)

Okanagan man in his 60s dies in motorcycle crash near Summerland

RCMP say the man died at the scene from catastrophic injuries

An Okanagan man in his 60s is being identified as the motorcycle rider who died in a crash on Highway 97 near Summerland, Tuesday evening.

READ MORE: Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 97 near Summerland

RCMP say the man was operating a northbound motorcycle when he struck the raised median separating north and south bound lanes, causing him to lose control and crash.

“The man died at the scene from catastrophic injuries,” said RCMP in a release May 27.

South Okanagan Traffic Services (SOTS) in Keremeos, the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the BC Coroners’ Service continue to investigate this crash to determine the exact cause.

RCMP say at this time, nothing has been ruled out. Police are asking for any witnesses, including those who may have dash camera video prior to the crash, to contact SOTS in Keremeos at 250-499-2250.

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
McCulloch Road lane reductions for paving
Next story
Kelowna Museum Society documents local history during COVID-19

Just Posted

Kelowna Rockets Alumni Leon Draisaitl crowned NHL scoring champ

Draisaitl captures the Art Ross Trophy with 110 points in 71 games played

Impaired drivers kept Kelowna RCMP busy last weekend

Twenty-nine separate driving prohibitions were issued by local cops over the weekend

VIDEO: Gang task force takedown near Landmark District in Kelowna

Two people were arrested Wednesday morning

McCulloch Road lane reductions for paving

Work is scheduled to begin Friday, continuing on Monday and Tuesday

Kelowna Museum Society documents local history during COVID-19

KMS inviting the general public to be involved in documenting COVID-19’s impact on Kelowna

VIDEO: Bear catches ‘rascally rabbit’ for breakfast near Whistler bus stop

The brief encounter of the bear hunting its meal has gone viral

Busy night for Kamloops RCMP nets four arrests, cattle prod and drug seizure

Four people were arrested during seperate traffic stops in the city

Risk of COVID-19 low in schools, Interior Health states

Medical Health Officer reassures parents as some children and staff head back to class June 1

B.C. drive-in theatre shuts down to await appeal of car limits, concession rules

Business owner Jay Daulat voluntarily closed down the theatre awaiting a health ministry decision

Huawei executive loses court ruling, extradition case continues

Judge says allegations against Meng Wanzhou could constitute a crime in Canada

Straight from DeHart

Digitex continues to expand tech service capabilities

Dyer: Community solar gardens

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

Cross-border business interests call for joint Canada, U.S. post-COVID effort

Expanding market opportunities in both countries would speed recovery efforts, says the Canadian American Business Council

HERGOTT: Watching for pedestrians while driving

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

Most Read