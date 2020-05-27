Okanagan man in his 60s dies in motorcycle crash near Summerland

RCMP say the man died at the scene from catastrophic injuries

The individual involved in a fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 97 near Summerland, was an Okanagan man in his 60s. (Black Press Media file)

An Okanagan man in his 60s is being identified as the motorcycle rider who died in a crash on Highway 97 near Summerland, Tuesday evening.

READ MORE: Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 97 near Summerland

RCMP say the man was operating a northbound motorcycle when he struck the raised median separating north and south bound lanes, causing him to lose control and crash.

“The man died at the scene from catastrophic injuries,” said RCMP in a release May 27.

South Okanagan Traffic Services (SOTS) in Keremeos, the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the BC Coroners’ Service continue to investigate this crash to determine the exact cause.

RCMP say at this time, nothing has been ruled out. Police are asking for any witnesses, including those who may have dash camera video prior to the crash, to contact SOTS in Keremeos at 250-499-2250.

