A GoFundMe page has been started for Vernon’s Matthew Araujo, who was seriously injured in a Canada Day fall in Portugal. (GoFundMe)

Okanagan man injured in Portugal fall

Matthew Araujo of Vernon seriously injured in fall on Canada Day travelling in Europe

A GoFundMe page has been started for a Vernon man seriously injured in Portugal.

Matthew Araujo suffered a serious fracture of his foot in a fall on Canada Day, July 1, and there is some question as to whether the foot can be saved.

Araujo also broke his tailbone, pelvis and several vertebrae.

“He is in extreme agony in a hospital in Portugal,” said the GoFundMe page which, as of Sunday morning, had raised nearly $21,000 toward a goal of $50,000. “He has no medical insurance.”

Araujo’s parents, Janet and Luiz, who live and work at Predator Ridge, have flown to Portugal and are at their son’s bedside. Luis was the operations manager for the 2017 B.C. 55+ Games in Greater Vernon/Armstrong/Spallumcheen.

Once he is stable, the Araujos hope to air ambulance him home to B.C. for further treatment.

Any donation to the campaign is welcome.


