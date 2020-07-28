Vernon mayor Victor Cumming is featured in a video by the Downtown Vernon Association highlighting business that are open during COVID-19. (DVA image)

Okanagan Mayor urges diligence ahead of long weekend

Statement from Victor Cumming on COVID-19

With the B.C. Day long weekend nearing, Vernon’s Mayor is sending a message to residents amid COVID-19.

“In the last several months, we have experienced a lot of change and many of our summer activities have taken on a whole new look and feel. Since March, we have collectively reduced the impacts of a global pandemic on our neighbourhoods, our region and our province,” Mayor Victor Cumming said in a letter. “Together, we dramatically flattened the COVID-19 curve in B.C. and took many practical steps to protect ourselves, each other and our health care system.

“Now, we must remain diligent.”

Cumming urges residents to continue to heed the advice of health care professionals, particularly since a notable growth of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Interior Health Authority region with cases in the Okanagan expanding.

“Let this be a reminder that we are still in the midst of a pandemic and our actions matter, every day.”

Cumming encourages practical steps to contain the spread of infection:

  • Stay home if you are sick
  • Wash your hands regularly with soap and water
  • Stay 2m apart from those outside your social bubble
  • Keep your groups small
  • Avoid crowded areas, particularly indoors
  • Stay connected, but stay apart

“I’m pleased to see businesses reopening with new or updated safety protocols in place, and spaces becoming accessible again to experience the things our beautiful province has to offer. I appreciate being able to live in a place where world class recreation opportunities exist right outside our front doors. So let’s take advantage of this: let’s explore these areas close to home. Let’s get outside with friends and family, and keep supporting local businesses.

“This year, we don’t have to miss summer in the North Okanagan, but we do need to keep everyone safe.”

READ MORE: Keep your distance on Vernon beaches

READ MORE: Vernon Mayor feels for those infected with COVID-19 in Kelowna

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusstatutory holiday

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cougar spotted in Magic Estates area
Next story
Ownership ban issued in case of emaciated B.C. dog found injured and tied to tree on remote island area

Just Posted

City of Kelowna announces reduced transit service for the fall

The city’s transit system will be operating at a spring level of service starting Sept. 6

Cougar spotted in Magic Estates area

Residents are warning of a cougar along Clifton Road

Morning Start: The Stanley Cup has been around longer than the NHL

Your morning start for Tuesday July 28, 2020

Public hearings back to normal in Kelowna

As a pandemic measure, council was allowed to waive public hearings for what it considered minor rezoning applications

Virus exposure on YLW flight

The BC CDC has announced another Kelowna flight with a virus exposure

B.C. records 81 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since Friday

New outbreak at berry processor Fraser Valley Packing

One person dead, one injured after plane crashes in Lower Mainland

Mission RCMP say a 21-year-old woman injured while a 66-year-old woman has been killed

Taxpayer-funded, two-drink maximum gets nod from Thompson-Nicola Regional Board

There was much debate over how many drinks and what types of alcohol should be funded by taxpayers

Column: Masks may need to become mandatory to get a handle on COVID-19

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Southern resident orca who carried her dead calf is pregnant again

J35 carried her dead calf for 17 days in 2018

Okanagan Mayor urges diligence ahead of long weekend

Statement from Victor Cumming on COVID-19

Ownership ban issued in case of emaciated B.C. dog found injured and tied to tree on remote island area

Dog found with extreme muscle wasting, severe neck wound in remote area of island near Chemainus

Health Canada approves remdesivir for treatment of severe COVID-19

First drug authorized by the agency to treat the virus

B.C. sets limits on number of guests, visitors in vacation rentals, houseboats

Limits come after outbreaks at private parties, gatherings, restaurants

Most Read