Mysterious group serves notice to Okanagan mayors, demanding end to ‘unlawful’ COVID rules

‘Arthur’ describes the in-person drop-off of a ‘notice of trespass and personal liability’ to Vernon’s City Hall in a video on the group’s website.

Threatening letters demanding a full stop of COVID-19 restrictions and vaccinations have been “served” to the province’s health minister, health officer and several B.C. mayors.

Mayors in Kelowna, Penticton, Lake Country and Vernon have received the 26-page letters sent by ‘the Sovereign Republic of British Columbia’ demanding a response in 10 days to be mailed to a PO Box in Vernon.

In a video on the group’s website, two “members in good standing” are seen delivering the notice in-person at Vernon’s City Hall “Jan. 8 at around 2:28 p.m.”

The notice was addressed to Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming, his name on the front along with the address of City Hall. But when the notice was distributed to municipalities across the province, the template was unchanged and Mayor Cumming’s name was attached to several packages.

The City of Vernon has made it clear they are in no way connected to this group.

“Mayor Cumming and the City of Vernon have no association with this organization,” communications manager Christy Poirier said Friday, Jan. 22.

According to the group’s website, their mission is to “establish a De Jure government to replace the De facto Corporation British Columbia masquerading as a constitutional government.”

“We the People are doing what should have been done in 1931 after the passing of the Statue (sic) of Westminster which affirmed Canada’s Autonomy, ‘Sovereignty.’”

The “notice of trespass and personal liability” sent out is chock-full of demands ordering the “cease and desist” of vaccinations until proven safe, mask mandates, social distancing and “unlawful lockdowns.”

It then demands those addressed to register with the group and be available for weekly teleconferencing.

The group claims if those “served” the notice fail to respond, further legal action will be taken.

City of Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran also received a copy but declined to comment on the letter.

“If any real legal action ever comes of this, city staff would address that at that time,” the City of Kelowna said in an email.

According to the website, the same letter has been sent to Surrey police chief Const. Norm Lipinski, Health Minister Adrian Dix, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s attorney general and justice minister, among more elected officials.

