Okanagan Military Tattoo seeks video sponsorship

You can vote to help Vernon’s Tattoo win a chance to make video on how event began

Vernon’s Okanagan Military Tattoo has a chance to land sponsorship to produce a video of the story of the making of the tattoo, how it got started and who all made it happen.

Matt McDowell, the new Tattoo director, and his wife, Louisa Link-McDowell, are videographers and made a pitch to Storyhive, a Telus creativity initiative.

“We have to get moving to help make this happen,” said Tattoo founder Norm Crerar. “There are 30 projects to be chosen, 15 by a jury and 15 by popular votes. We have to get the vote out.”

READ ALSO: Okanagan Military Tattoo returns

Log on here, check out the quality of the pitch and vote. You can vote up to five times daily, right through to the end of Friday.

The sixth annual Okanagan Military Tattoo takes place July 27 and 28 at Kal Tire Place.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
