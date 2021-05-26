Coldstream firefighters were called to Lakeway Mobile Home Park Wednesday, May 26, 2021, for a fire that caused significant damage to a home. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Okanagan mobile home destroyed by fire

The homeowner and her dog are safe following the blaze at Lakeway Mobile Home Park in Coldstream

A fire dealt significant damage to a Coldstream home Wednesday afternoon, but the homeowner and her pet are safe.

The Coldstream Fire Department was called to the blaze at Lakeway Mobile Home Park on Kalamalka Road around 4:30 p.m. May 26, with RCMP and BC Hydro also attending.

The lone occupant of the mobile home, a senior woman, made it out of the home safely along with her dog, a witness told a Morning Star reporter at the scene.

BC Ambulance transported the woman to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

